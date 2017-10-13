Mrs. Isaac’s Fourth Grade class recently completed an experiment using eggs.

By Jessica Paul

Mrs. Isaac’s Fourth Grade class recently completed an experiment using eggs. The goal was to create a protective carrier for an egg using materials like Styrofoam, bubble wrap, cotton balls, yarn, and foam as padding. First, the students used gallon-sized bags with various forms of padding, and then the students repeated the experiment a second time using different packing material. They used materials such as a packed Pringles can, Easter grass, newspapers, egg cartons, and a teddy bear. For the first drop, only four eggs survived and three eggs were scrambled. In the last drop, five eggs survived and two eggs did not survive the drop. Every student had at least one egg that survived the sudden impact with the floor. The class enjoyed designing protective packages for their eggs.