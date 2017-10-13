C-Squad Volleyball

By Wrenzi Wrzesinski

The Baker Spartans hosted the Lodge Grass Indians and Lame Deer Morning Stars on Sept. 30 for homecoming. In the match against Lodge Grass, Sophia Dulin led the team with 11 aces. The team total was 21. Kenzie Davis had 8 digs, and the team total was 39. Samantha Duke led the team with 5 assists, with a team total of 7. Both Addison Bryan and Alissah Hickey had 3 kills to lead the team to a win. The team total in kills was 14. The Spartans won the match in 4 games.

In the match against Lame Deer, Sophia Dulin went on to lead the team in aces again with 10. The team total in aces was 23. Savanah Burkhalter had the most digs and kills. She had 14 digs and 8 kills. The team total in digs was 60 and kills was 17. Samantha Duke had the most assists again with 11. The team total in assists was 15. The Spartans lost the match in 5 games.

The Baker Spartans travelled to Forsyth to play the Dogies on Oct. 3rd. Sady Harbaugh led the team in aces, digs, and kills. Sady had 5 aces, 13 digs, and 7 kills. The team total in aces was 10, digs was 43, and kills was 14. Samantha Duke and Macy Varner tied for the most assists with 2, while the team total was 5. The Spartans lost in 4.