Annual Pancake Supper October 13, 2017 by M. Castleberry in Community · 0 Comment Friends and neighbors come to enjoy the food and conversation at the annual pancake supper hosted by Plevna Volunteer Fire Department October 7. Firefighters, Plevna FFA, and volunteers are hard at work feeding their guests. Share This Article:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related Annual Pancake SupperPlevna Volunteer Fire Department