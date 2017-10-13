Varsity Volleyball

The Baker Spartans travelled to Forsyth to face the Dogies on Oct. 3. Macee Hadley, Maddie Reddick, and Andie Batchelor each had one ace, and combined for a team total of 3 aces.

By Wrenzi Wrzesinski

The Baker Spartans travelled to Forsyth to face the Dogies on Oct. 3. Macee Hadley, Maddie Reddick, and Andie Batchelor each had one ace, and combined for a team total of 3 aces. Wrenzi Wrzesinski led the team in digs with 26. The team total in digs was 132. Macee had 33 of the team’s 37 assists. Katie Wang led the team in blocks and kills. She had 2 blocks and 13 kills. The team total in blocks was 3 and kills was 43. The Spartans lost in 4 matches.

The Baker Spartans hosted the St. Labre Lady Braves on Oct. 7. Macee Hadley and Andie Batchelor each had 5 aces, and the team total in aces was 17. Wrenzi Wrzesinski and Andie had the leading digs each with 13. The team total in digs was 54. Macee had 15 of the team’s 18 assists. Andie also had the most blocks with 2. The team combined for 4 blocks. Wrenzi led the team in kills with 9, and the team total kills was 22. The Baker Spartans won in 3 games.