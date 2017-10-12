The Spartans lose to Shepherd

The Baker Spartans lost to the Shepherd Mustangs on Oct. 6 by a score of 25 to 6. Special teams was an area where the Spartans struggled, giving up a punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter and a bad snap that gave the Mustangs the ball inside the Spartan’s 10 yard line that led to a touchdown the next play in the fourth quarter.

By Cameron MacKay

The Baker Spartans lost to the Shepherd Mustangs on Oct. 6 by a score of 25 to 6. Special teams was an area where the Spartans struggled, giving up a punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter and a bad snap that gave the Mustangs the ball inside the Spartan’s 10 yard line that led to a touchdown the next play in the fourth quarter. The Spartan defense was tough stopping the Mustangs twice in the red zone.

As a team, the Spartans rushed for 140 yards on 46 attempts. Dalton Herbst-Holestine was the leading rusher with 92 yards on 25 attempts with Riley O’Donnell running for the Spartans only touchdown with 15 rushes for 35 yards. Riley also threw for 141 yards from 9 of 24 passing with an interception. The leading receiver for the team was Morgan Rising with three receptions for 42 yards followed by Aaron Smith with one reception for 41 yards. Andrew Craft led the team in tackles with 9 followed by James Wiseman with 8. The Spartans forced three turnovers during the game from a Trevor Lingle interception, and fumble recoveries from both Jaxson Hadley and Dalton Herbst-Holestine. Cameron MacKay had a blocked PAT on the last Mustang score of the game.