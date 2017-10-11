Willard Homemakers met for their October meeting at the home of Carol Sparks with eight members and two guests present.

By Carol Sparks

Willard Homemakers met for their October meeting at the home of Carol Sparks with eight members and two guests present. The meeting’s discussions included a report of our club trip to Miles City, furnishing cookies and juice for the recent blood draw, upcoming Homemakers fall council meeting in Ekalaka on Oct. 28, and more.

Our next meeting will be Nov. 7 and we hope to host a Veteran’s Day speaker. It will be held at the American Legion in Baker and will be open to the public. We will provide refreshments. Announcements will be made when arrangements are finalized.

Following light refreshments Tom Sparks gave a picture show of his trip to England and Scotland this past summer.