Baker Police Department

•Oct. 2, 2017 – Oct. 8, 2017 – 21 Calls for service: 4 law enforcement information reports resulting in ongoing investigations; 4 animal complaints; 3 traffic stops; 4 agency assists; 1 report of theft; 1 vehicle unlock; 1 parking complaint; 2 complaints regarding public nuisances; 1 suspicious person report leading to felony arrest; proactive patrols of the school areas, business district, as well as residential neighborhoods.

From the Bench

Justice Court

•Michael David Hosman, Hebron, N.D., fail to purchase trip permit immediately upon arrival in state, bond forfeited $85, ticket issued 9/20/17.

•Benjamin W. Speakthunder, Lakeside, Calif., speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 89/70, bond forfeited $70, ticket issued 9/24/17.

•Shawn Thomas Steckler, Bismarck, N.D., exceeding the max gross weight allowed any group of axles (bridge formula), bond forfeited $285, ticket issued 9/20/17.