FWP Region 7 Criminal Investigator Steve Marx named Montana Wildlife Officer of the Year

By Marla Prell, Information Officer, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

In his 21st year of a career distinguished by many major wildlife cases, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 7 Criminal Investigator Steve Marx has been recognized with the Montana 2016 Wildlife Officer of the Year Award.

The award is presented by Shikar-Safari Club International for work involving the “protection, enhancement and preservation of wildlife species.” One warden from each of FWP’s seven regions was nominated. Winning the state award now places Marx in the running for the national award.

“I have been Steve’s supervisor since 2003, and I will tell you he is one of the smartest, most efficient, honest, hard-working and skilled wardens I have known,” said Region 7 Warden Captain Jack Austin of Miles City in nominating him.

Marx, who is based in Glendive, is the investigator for all of FWP’s Region 7, which encompasses most of southeastern Montana. This is the fourth time he has been nominated for the award, but it is the first time he has won it.

“The Region 7 Enforcement Division was conducting fall training in Glendive at the Lion’s Camp A-frame, and that is where the award was presented,” Marx said. “Chief of Law Enforcement Dave Loewen presented the award, and I was honored to receive it.”

Marx’s wife, Paula, and their two daughters also were on hand for the presentation.

“There’s one [honoree] per state per year – it’s pretty prestigious,” Austin said, adding, “it takes a pretty well-rounded guy to get it.”

Marx’s career with FWP began as a field game warden in 1996. His first duty station was at Baker for two and a half years. He transferred to the Sidney district for two years, and then moved to the Glendive district in 2001. In January of 2014, he was promoted to criminal investigator for Region 7.

“I’m sure that one reason I won the award is because of a large take-down we did in August of 2016, and many charges are pending still today in that case,” Marx said. “I could not have accomplished this take-down or numerous others without the help of other Montana wardens, wardens from other states, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and many others. I truly appreciate all the help that I have received throughout the years.”

Austin nominated Marx because of his tremendous work ethic and his long track record of finding and prosecuting violations.

“Steve has traveled all over the U.S. and successfully brought prosecutions to some of Montana’s largest and most complex wildlife violations,” Austin said.

He tallied 618 hours on one major case, which is still working its way through the system.

Austin noted that Marx attends training annually to stay current with technology and investigative techniques. He also manages a diverse and heavy caseload that dips into every aspect of FWP regulations and has written almost every violation in the bond schedule. He has been particularly successful in pursuing license fraud, which often leads to much larger cases.

“Steve carried 40 cases in 2016 and worked with every Region 7 field warden and many others across the state,” he said.

Marx is well respected in the three communities he has served during his career, according to Austin.

“When Steve was a field game warden, he set a very high standard of expectation for compliance to FWP regulations,” Austin recalled. “The warden who replaced Steve in Glendive said this was obviously apparent during field contacts and that the compliance rate was very high.”

As a training officer for many years, Marx passed on these high standards to new wardens in every region across the state.

Austin praised Marx’s passion, his dedication to the agency’s mission, his instincts, and his skills in handling difficult people and situations.

“This award properly recognizes him for the huge amount of hard work, dedication and sacrifice that he’s given to FWP and the Enforcement Division,” he said.