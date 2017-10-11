Ceremuga offers area residents many years of experience.

Dr. George Ceremuga, DO has been affiliated with Fallon Medical Complex for approximately ten years now but has been regularly seeing patients there since April 1 of this year.

By Angel Wyrwas

Dr. George Ceremuga, DO has been affiliated with Fallon Medical Complex for approximately ten years now but has been regularly seeing patients there since April 1 of this year. “I retired from the U.S. Public Health Service on March 31 and started at FMC the next day and that’s no April fool’s joke,” Ceremuga said lightheartedly.

Dr. George J. Ceremuga received a Bachelor of Science from the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. He served as an Army Officer with the 4th Infantry Division prior to medical school. He received his Doctor of Osteopathy from the Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1993 and completed a Family Practice Residency at The Medical Center in Beaver, Pennsylvania.

Osteopathy focuses on the role of the musculoskeletal system. Osteopathic physicians, also known as osteopaths or DOs, undergo similar education and training as medical doctors (MDs), including four years of medical school, with additional training in osteopathic manipulative medicine (OMM). OMM takes into account the patient’s complete mental and physical condition when diagnosing and treating problems, mostly relating to back and neck pain. OMM focuses on preventing disease and maintaining spinal cord and bone health. DOs sometimes incorporate osteopathic manipulative treatment (OMT), a hands-on manipulation of the body. Today’s DOs may recommend surgery and prescribe traditional medications.

After his residency, Dr. Ceremuga served as an Air Force physician at Ellsworth Air Force Base and finished his active duty career as a Captain in the US Public Health Service, serving in rural medical settings on Indian Reservations in South Dakota and Montana.

One of his most memorable assignments was the Chief of Integrative Holistic Medicine and Clinical Director of the Ft Belvoir Inpatient Substance Abuse Program from 2013-2015. It was during this assignment that the Holy Spirit guided his practice to Holistic Health and Healing: Empowering ourselves to optimal health through the five pillars of wellness.

He hosts a website with links that explain the five pillars. “Seventy-five percent of the diseases that we treat are preventable by proper lifestyle choices,” said Dr. Ceremuga. “Holistic Health and Healing empowers a person to ‘own their health’. It offers a myriad of modalities fostering the optimal health of the mind, body and spirit.”

“I meet people where they’re at,” said Dr. Ceremuga. “I’m extremely interested in frontier and rural medicine. The body is self-healing and self-regulating if we give it what it needs.”

Dr. Ceremuga has participated in numerous humanitarian missions abroad and domestically and served during the Hurricane Katrina aftermath. Dr. Ceremuga and his wife, Pam, live near Rapid City with their seven children. “We are inspired to imitate Jesus Christ,” said Dr. Ceremuga. “Back in the day spirituality had a lot to do with medicine. The Great Physician is the greatest healer.”

People may call Fallon Medical Complex to schedule an appointment with Dr. Ceremuga. To learn more about Holistic Health and Healing visit www.drgeorgej.com.