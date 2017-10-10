Vivian E. (Honstain) Perry, 83

Vivian E. (Honstain) Perry, age 83, of Glendive, Mont., passed away on Oct. 4, 2017 at the Eastern Montana Veteran’s Home in Glendive. Visitation were held on Oct. 9, 2017 at the Silha Funeral Home in Glendive. A funeral service was Oct. 10, 2017 at the Glendive Alliance Church with Pastor Joel Arndt officiating. Interment was at Dawson County Cemetery. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive had been entrusted with the arrangements.

Vivian was born on Aug. 9, 1934 in Willard Montana on her parent’s farm. Midwife Mrs. George Sparks was attending as her parents, Alfred Joseph “Jay” and Mary Evelyn “Mamie” (Cain) Honstain welcomed her into the world. She was raised and educated in Willard. On June 10, 1957, she married Lyle Perry in Rosebud, Mont. Their first year of marriage was spend working on the Perry Ranch near Baker. Vivian learned how to use a side delivery rake to rake up hay. The next few years they spent working construction during the summer, and in the winter they lived on ranches. On April 14, 1962, their son Charles Lyle “Chuck” was born. On Jan. 26, 1964, their daughter Nancy Renee was born. In the fall of 1967, they then moved to a ranch near Mildred, Mont. Chuck and Nancy attended Mildred School, and Lyle worked on ranches. In 1972 they moved to Cedar Creek Grazing Association. Chuck and Nancy went to school in Glendive. Lyle passed away on Father’s Day in 1977. In January of 1978, Vivian and the children moved to Glendive, where Vivian worked various jobs and ran a daycare. After her children were grown, Vivian earned her GED at Dawson Community College, then attended 2 years of college to earn her secretary office assistant certificate. She worked and resided in Glendive for the remainder of her life.

No matter what Vivian was doing in her life, she was most passionate about spending time with those she loved, whether it was her friends, children, or grandchildren. She was a great mom, a wonderful grandma, and was just getting geared up for the great-grandma role.

Vivian was preceded in death by her husband Lyle; her parents Jay and Mamie; her sisters Nellie Ducello, Elfrieda Breeding, Dorothy Honstain, Marie Garrett, and Joyce Jannsen, Ollie Sparks; brothers Al, Pat, Chet, and Art Honstain.

Vivian is survived by son Chuck Perry, Lacee Perry and children Joe (Lauren) Perry and Lindsay Bowman; daughter Nancy (Jim) Cullinan of Glendive and children Amanda (Chase) Olson and Cari Cullinan; great-grandchildren Natalie Perry, Joseph Lyle Perry Jr., and Colton Olson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.silhafuneralhomes.com