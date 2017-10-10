A graveside service for Joyce Jardee, 82, of Baker was held on Oct. 9, 2017 in Bonnievale Cemetery with Pastor Scott Kiehn officiating.

Joyce passed away Oct. 4, 2017 at Fallon Medical Complex in Baker, Mont.

Joyce Ann was born March 6, 1935 in Waubay, S.D., the daughter of Edward and Agnes (Weyh) Zubke. As a young girl, she attended school through the eighth grade.

On Dec. 31, 1968, Joyce married the love of her life, Albert E. Jardee in Ekalaka. Their family grew with son, Charles, who also joined Debbie, Kenny, and Larry Markve to their family circle. Joyce was a devoted homemaker.

Joyce is survived by her daughter, Debra Markve (Rod Eide) of Deadwood; sons, Kenny (LaRay) Markve of Gillette, Chuck Jardee of Baker; sister, Grace Engen of Harrodsburg, Ky.; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Agnes Zubke; husband, Albert; son, Larry Markve; grandson, Tony Markve; brothers-in-law, Glenn Engen and Vernie Jardee.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.