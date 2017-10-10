A funeral service for Evelyn Myer, 87, of Baker was held on Oct. 10, 2017 at the American Lutheran Church, Baker, Mont., with Pastor Scott Kiehn officiating. Burial will follow in Bonnievale Cemetery.

Evelyn passed away Oct. 4, 2017 at Fallon Medical Complex in Baker, Mont.

Evelyn Gladys was born Jan. 16, 1930 to Earlen and Anna (Bolton) Duneman in Westmore, Mont. She grew up and attended Westmore School, graduating from Plevna High School. When Evelyn was a junior in high school, working at a local café, she met the love of her life, Sam. They were married on Dec. 31, 1948 at the American Lutheran Church in Baker. Evelyn worked for Heisers bar and Radio Shack for many years. Together Evelyn and Sam started a lawn care and snow removal business. After retiring in 1990, they enjoyed spending time traveling and camping. Evelyn also liked to fish, garden, and collect bells and angels. Evelyn is a member of the American Lutheran Church in Baker. Evelyn’s family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Fallon Medical Complex for taking such great care of Evelyn. They were all very dear to her heart.

Evelyn is survived by a brother, Arnold Duneman of Baker; niece and nephews, Cecil (Cheryl) Benner, Gertrude (Bob) Baldwin, William (Penny) Benner, Emma (Frank) Minnick, Teena Smyth, Rita (Gary) Schuetzle, Arnie Jr. (Jennifer) Duneman, Royal (Patty) Duneman, Keith (Debbie) Duneman, Kenton (Linda) Duneman, Kelly (Connie) Duneman, Kim Duneman, Terry Curry (Mike Grunsted), Steve ( Karen) Duneman, Mark (Pam) Duneman, Susan (Dave) Delicath, and Connie Nicely; sister-in-law, Pauline Myer; numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews; and special friend, Brenda Uecker and family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Earlen and Anna; husband, Sam; brothers, George Benner, Kenny Duneman, and Ralph Duneman; sister, Valentine (Toots) Shear; brother-in-law, Pete Shear; and sisters-in-law, Doris Benner, Lorraine Duneman, Marian Duneman, and Gloria Duneman; and niece, Kathy Sweeney.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.