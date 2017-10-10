Funeral Services for Betty Rieger, 86, of Plevna, Mont., were held on Oct. 11, 2017 at the American Lutheran Church, Baker, Mont. with Pastor Scott Kiehn officiating. Burial will follow at Peace Lutheran Cemetery, Plevna.

Visitation for Betty took place Oct. 10, 2017 at Stevenson Funeral Home, Baker, Mont. followed by a prayer service.

Betty passed away Oct. 6, 2017 at Fallon Medical Complex, Baker.

Betty Ruth Quincer was born Nov. 9, 1930 to Jacob and Anna Katherine (Koenig) Quincer. She was raised in Plevna, MT and graduated from Plevna High School in 1948 salutatorian of her class. On October 24, 1948 she married the love of her life Robert F. “Bud” Rieger at the Congregational Church in Plevna. Together the couple moved to Miles City for two years before returning to Plevna in 1950. In 1952, they bought a farm south of Plevna where they farmed and ranched and raised their six children. She worked as the accountant for R & R service station in Plevna, which was a partnership of Bud & Leon Rieger. She owned and operated a grocery store, Trails Inn Market, for a few years. Bud passed away in 2002.

Betty was very involved in her church, teaching Sunday school, playing the piano and organ for over 50 years and serving as an officer of Lutheran Church Women. She also served as a 4-H leader for many years. She was a very accomplished seamstress and enjoyed selling for a fabric company called Fabulous Fabrics for a short while. She also enjoyed teaching others to sew. She sewed all of her daughters’ wedding dresses and a few granddaughters’ as well. She loved the time she spent with her family, especially grandchildren and great grandchildren. Betty was known for her kindness for others and was a very soft soul, but showed amazing strength in difficult times.

She is survived by her children: Arlinda (David) Steffes, Polson, Mont.; Rollin (Kristy) Rieger, Belgrade, Mont.; Wayne Rieger, Fort Collins, Colo.; Kathy (Dennis) Hutchings, Miles City, Mont.; Marc (Debra) Rieger, Plevna, Mont.; Laurie (Donald) MacKay, Willard, Mont.; and grandchildren: Jennifer (Mike) Reed; John (Teresa) Rieger; Eric (Nona) Steffes; Amber Steffes; Jeff (Heidi) Rieger; Rod (Kayla) MacKay; Ryan Rieger; Will Hutchings; Brea (Courtney) Seime; James (Kelly) Rieger; Kami (DJ) Bramlette; Robert (Ashley) Hutchings; Kraig (Callie) Rieger; Jacob (Angela) Rieger; Danny (Kara) MacKay; Cameron MacKay and 23 great grandchildren; siblings: Darlene Ketterling and Delores Schell; brother-in-laws: Robert Herbst and Ted (Arlys) Rieger; and sister-in-laws: Erna Miller and Anne Messmer.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents, husband Bud, siblings, Kenneth Quincer, Lola Thielen, Carol Herbst and great grandson Grayson Asher Rieger and numerous sister and brother-in laws.

