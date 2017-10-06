Spartans Fall To Huntley

The Baker Spartans were plagued by penalties and fell to the Huntley Project Red Devils 37-0 last Friday night.

By Cameron MacKay & Aaron Smith

The Baker Spartans were plagued by penalties and fell to the Huntley Project Red Devils 37-0 last Friday night. This loss takes the Spartans to 3-2 on the year with both losses being conference games. Keenan Reynolds, Lane Sumner and Tylan Croy were among the Red Devils that gave the Spartans trouble. In the first quarter, Huntley found the end zone by way of Keenan reception from Tylan, PAT no good. The Spartans were stood up inside the 10 yard line of Huntley late in the second quarter and turned the ball over on downs. The Red Devils capitalized on the turnover and scored along TO run by Lane, PAT no good, making it 12-0 at half.

In the second half, the scoreboard again was ruled by Huntley Project. Tylan not only threw a touchdown to Keenan, PAT good by Croy, but also recovered an unlucky snap that went over the punter’s head from the Spartans for a touchdown, PAT no good. Lane then had another rushing touchdown with the PAT no good. The last score of the game was a pass from Tylan to Keenan with another failed PAT.

The Spartans rushed well with their leading rusher being Dalton Herbst-Holestine on 35 carries for 116 yards, with Morgan Rising behind him with 13 carries for 71 yards. The Spartans were led in tackles by Dalton with 8, along with Andrew Craft and Trevor Lingle both with 6 tackles. Javon DeGrand had a blocked extra point attempt. The Spartans travel to Shepherd to take on the Mustangs on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.