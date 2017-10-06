The Baker Spartan volleyball team took on the Lame Deer Morning Stars and the Lodge Grass Indians on Sept. 29 for their homecoming matches.

By Hannah Gonsioroski

The Baker Spartan volleyball team took on the Lame Deer Morning Stars and the Lodge Grass Indians on Sept. 29 for their homecoming matches. The Spartans played well, won both games in three, and were able to get two conference wins, ending homecoming on a high note. Lame Deer match scores were (25-6) (25-14) and (25-13). Lodge Grass scores were (25-9) (25-6) and (25-7).

During the Lame Deer game Katie Wang led the team in aces with 8, Madison Moore – 2, Macee Hadley – 2, Maddie Reddick – 2 and Amber Durden 2. Madison had the most digs with 13, Katie – 12, Maddie – 11, Wrenzi Wrzesinski – 9, Amber Durden – 8, and Macee Hadley – 5. Macee had 18 assists, and Madison had 3. Katie and Madison each had 1 block. Amber and Maddie both had 6 kills, Madison – 5, Katie – 5, Wrenzi – 5, and Macee – 4.

During the Lodge Grass game Macee led the team in aces with 16, Katie – 8, Amber – 2, Maddie – 2, Madison – 1, and Wrenzi – 1. Madison and Wrenzi both had 12 digs, Amber – 8, Macee – 8, Katie – 6, and Maddie – 6. Macee had 19 assists and Amber had 3. Katie had 1 block. Maddie had 13 kills, Katie – 5, Amber – 4, Madison – 2, Macee – 2, and Wrenzi – 1.

The Lady Spartans host St. Labre on Oct. 7 at 2:00, 3:30 and 5:00.