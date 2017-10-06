Miss Coon has yet again set up the small town of Scooterville in the gym.

By Jessica Paul

Miss Coon has yet again set up the small town of Scooterville in the gym. Students navigated some new streets on scooters to imitate driving in the real world. This year each of the Scooterville drivers has a Plevna School Driver’s License. They also have paying jobs and must buy the scooter that they wish to drive. Scooterville includes two-lane highways, a four way stop, and other intersections, complete with many stops, yields, one ways, do not enters, and speed limit signs. Scooterville also has a carwash, a church, an art store, a school, a coffee shop, a grocery store, a movie theater, a fire station, a post office, a restaurant, a hospital, a clothing store, houses, and even a jail. The traffic offenders who end up in jail do jumping jacks to pay for their crimes committed on the streets of Scooterville. Everyone enjoys learning to drive in Scooterville!