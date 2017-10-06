National School Yearbook Week – Starting October 4

School yearbooks not only chronicle educational achievement and school tradition but also are an important part every school. For nearly two centuries, American students have produced yearbooks to commemorate the accomplishments of the school year and to compose a lasting record, written and pictorial, of classmates, teachers, and school staff.

In later years, alumni treasure their yearbooks for the memories they hold of times gone by and friends of long ago. The students who compile yearbooks likewise treasure all that the experience can teach them about teamwork, writing, the graphic arts, and business skills. The practical cooperation and specialization that students learn in yearbook production stand them in good stead when they enter college or pursue other opportunities.

The Congress by Public Law 100-105 has designated the week beginning October 4, 1987 as National School Yearbook Week, and has authorized and requested the President to issue a proclamation in observance of this event. President Ronald Reagan did hereby proclaim the week beginning October 4, 1987 as National School Yearbook Week.

We would like to honor and recognize all the students on the Plevna Annual Staff: Jessica Paul, Editor; Colter Peterson, Cole Edgell, Taylor Rieger, Dacy Buerkle, and Jenna Paul for their hard work, dedication to writing, photographing, organizing, designing, and creatively gathering and transferring all these wonderful school memories into our school annual.