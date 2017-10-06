Homecoming Powderpuff Football

On Sept. 26, the Baker Spartans kicked off Homecoming Week with the annual showdown of the black and white Powderpuff football teams.

By Wrenzi Wrzesinski

A big crowd came out to support the girls on this fun night. It was a close and competitive game this year, but the White came out with a victory. The final score of the game was 6-0. Wrenzi Wrzesinski scored one touchdown for the white team.

The White Team consisted of three seniors; Ashley Rost, Brooklyn Tronstad, and Mariah Miller (homecoming princess). The seven juniors were Andie Batchelor, Courtney Tudor, Chantel Tronstad, Hannah Gonsioroski, Laylah Dulin, Maleah Graham, and Wrenzi Wrzesinski. The six sophomores were Addison Bryan, Alissa Bohle, Halle Burdick, Shelby Moore, Taylor Bertsch, and Taylor Miller. The three freshmen were Macy Varner, Mya Hadley, and Samantha Duke. Unfortunately, Andie Batchelor and Taylor Bertsch were unable to compete due to injuries. The coaches for the white team were homecoming princes Dalton Herbst & Andrew Craft.

The Black Team consisted of six seniors who were, Amber Durden (homecoming princess), Maddie Reddick (homecoming queen), Katelynn Afrank, Sheyanne Janeway (homecoming princess), Skyler Robinson, and Taylee Tolzien. The four juniors on the team were Kelsey Miller, Madison Moore, Savanah Burkhalter, and Tesla Erickson. The three sophomores were Hope Craft, Katie Wang and Macee Hadley. The six freshmen were Bryce Shelhamer, Cristyl Green, Mckenzie Davis, Paitton Graham, Sady Harbaugh, and Sophia Dulin. The coaches for the black team were homecoming king Jon Weimer and homecoming prince Javon DeGrand.

Cameron MacKay, James Wiseman, Jaxson Hadley, and Morgan Rising were the refs for the game. Johnny Caron and Nash Sauers did the play-by-play and announced the starting lineups. Adam Beyers, Ethan Reichenberg, Jacob Wang, Megan Smith, and Riley Schultz were the chain crew.