Charlotte Mangold, almost three, is happy to announce that she is a big sister! Hans Matthias Mangold was born on Sept. 13, 2017. He weighed 9 lbs. 8 oz. and was 21 1/2 inches long. They are the children of Tim and Michelle Kurt-Mangold of Dubuque, Iowa. Proud grandparents are Ivan and Bette Kurt of Cascade, Iowa and Wayne and Mary Mangold of Plevna.

Related