Files of the Times

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, Oct. 6, 2007 —

Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture hosted its annual Teacher Appreciation Banquet Sept. 25 at the American Lutheran Church. Over 75 teachers, administrators and Chamber members from Baker and Plevna attended. Baker teacher Tim Robinson was awarded a 15 year pin and Patricia Morris, JoAnn Parini and Sid Parini were awarded desk plaques for 25 years in the Baker school system. . .The Plevna All-Class Dinner Theater will present “Is There A Doctor In The House?” Oct. 12. . .Nancy Hirsch of Baker and her horse “Certified N Approved” won first place at the Powder River Quarter Horse Breeders Association Futurity for colts in Broadus, winning $1,500. . .Gerald and Bonnie Jacobson will celebrate their 50th anniversary Oct. 13 in Hettinger.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, Oct. 3, 1997 —

Baker High School principal Don Schillinger presented Katrina Olson, daughter of Pastor Dave and Karla Olson, an honorary certificate for being named a Commended Student in the 1998 National Merit Scholarship Program. . .Thirty participants took part in the NFL Gatorade Punt, Pass & Kick competition hosted by the Baker Jaycees. The following youngsters earned first place honors: boys – Devon Harrison, Dustin Varner, Brandon Neary and Michael Klang; girls – Josey Madler, Whitney Meschke, Chelsy Sander and Gena Meier. . .All you can eat Annual Pancake & Sausage Supper will be held Oct. 11 at the Plevna Fire Hall. . .Baker Furniture is celebrating their 6lst anniversary Oct. 6-11. . .The Eastern Montana FFA District Career Development Event was held at the fairgrounds in Baker Sept. 24. There were 102 members and 20 guests present. . .Wally and Louise Palm of Ismay returned from a trip to Scotland, England and France where they were members of the official delegation traveling with the President General of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution when she visited the Unit’s overseas chapters.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Oct. 1, 1987 —

Wallyball is the new sport at the Baker Recreation Complex. Manager Sid Parini hopes it will strike an interest and stick. It is played in a racquetball court with a net in the middle and with a ball the approximate size of a volleyball. The game is very similar to volleyball. . .Dale Mrkich, a 1987 graduate from the University of Montana, Missoula, is a new face in the Huntley & Eakin Law Office. . .Wendy Kamm is the new temporary game warden for this area. Just recently Fallon County game warden John Ramsey transferred to Billings and Wendy will fill in for him until a replacement is found. . .The family of Jessie Stieg gathered in Baker last week to honor her on her 90th birthday. . .Tanya Dilworth, daughter of Don and Judy Dilworth, was chosen to participate in the International Student Exchange Program. She will attend the University of Ulster in Northern Ireland. . .Edward and Bertha Koenig will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary Oct. 10. . .Headline: Baker Airport rebuilding planned at a cost of one million – government sharing. Chairman of the City-County Airport Commission, Larry Granat, said the project was a definite need for the sake of the existence of the airport. . .Baker Spartan Homecoming will be held Oct. 3 – Spartans vs. Circle Wildcats.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Sept. 29, 1977 —

Prairie Manor, a 15 Unit low income housing project for the elderly and the handicapped, is one step closer to reality with the recent HUD approval of the application for rent subsidies. . .The United States Navy Band from the nation’s capital will be arriving in Baker for one concert performance Sunday, Oct. 16 . . .Homecoming queen and king candidates were chosen this week by all the classes. Pictured are Cindy Uttke, Terri Anderson, Lori Gundlach, Roxi Harris, Kimball Thompson, Royal Duneman, Kyle Alexander, and Brett Mayo. . .Loyd Bryson is the new manager at Rowland Thomas and Co., local accounting firm, effective Sept. 1. He replaces Dan Handran who left Baker last May. . . Navy Seaman Recruit Allan E. Knipp, son of Mr. and Mrs. Everett L. Knipp, has completed recruit training at the Naval Training Center, San Diego.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Oct. 4, 1967 —

The $312,000 school bond issue election tallied 307 yes votes and 55 no votes, but failed to pass because the necessary 40 percent of the 960 registered voters would have been needed to validate the election but only 365 (18 short) voted. . .Baker Spartans will face the Fairview Warriors this Friday for homecoming. Queen candidates and escorts are Paulette Groshans, Marlene Molenda, Max Munsell, Ari McBride, Dave Blake, Terry Vanderpan, Dennis Hatton and Don Crippen. . .Leon Rieger was recognized at the annual Fallon County 4-H Achievement Night for his record 13 years of service as a leader in the county. . .Mrs. Lois Beach was elected president of the Fallon-Carter Extension Homemakers at their semi-annual fall meeting in Ekalaka. . .Mr. and Mrs. T. V. Crichfield will be honored Sunday on the occasion of their 50th wedding anniversary. . .A 26, oz. bottle of catsup cost 37 cents, one pound package of bacon was 59 cents, two pound jar of honey sells for 59 cents.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Sept. 26, 1957 —

Joe Schockley was named the new manager of the local Red Owl Store. He replaced Leonard Jahnke who was manager for the past year. . .Fallon County Commissioner Harold Rusley passed away in Rochester, Minn. He had been ill with Hodgkin’s disease. . .Five leagues of eight teams started the 35 week bowling season at the new Munsell Lanes. Grand opening for the four lane complex is set for Saturday . . .The BHS Spartans defeated Poplar 48-0 in football. Scoring for Baker were Roger Traweek, Gary Lindstrom, Duane Waterland, Walter Graf and a pass from Tom Samsel to Stan Hurley. Coach Genatone credited the play of linemen Butch O’Connor, Larry Lindstrom, Jim Price and Stan Hurley. . .Cal Lund, Jr. left for his senior year at MSU, Missoula, where he is majoring in business administration. . .An electronic range will be on display at Rediske Electric. . .Jack and Grace Lawler entertained the Photo Fan Club.

70 YEARS AGO Thursday, Oct. 2, 1947 —

Fallon County Library held an open house on the occasion of its 25th anniversary. Library board members are Mrs. Harry Schenck, Mrs. K. R. Pleissner, Mrs. Calvin Lund, Mrs. Fredric Bruggeman, Mrs. Mike Kirschten and Mrs. J. A. Berge. . .Katherine Hepburn and Spenser Tracy were the stars of the movie “Sea of Grass” appearing at the Lake Theatre. . .High school class figures are 49 freshman, 26 sophomores, 34 juniors and 31 seniors. . .Market prices were winter wheat $2.39, spring wheat $2.45, flax $6.07, rye $2.52, feed barley $1.40 and oats 88 cents. . .Baker Chamber of Commerce is scheduling a Market Day for Oct. 11. There will be bargains galore for everyone.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Sept. 30, 1937 —

Duck season in Montana will be open from Oct. 9 to Nov. 7 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m each day. Rules include a ten bird limit and the use of shotguns only with a limit load capacity of three shells and a gauge of ten or higher. . .Attending the Fallon County Poultry Assoc. meeting were Roy Mengel, Bentley Sinclair, H. B. French, Mr. and Mrs. James Murphy, Mr. and Mrs. G. D. Leischner, Mrs. C. G. Brenzel and Mrs. Martha Colbo. . .Top news story was “FDR to speak at Fort Peck next Sunday”. . .It was announced that moving pictures of Baker school, teachers, pupils, etc. and the Baker Fair will be shown at the Legion Hall in one week. . .Miss Oleva Fuchs, oldest daughter of Henry Fuchs, exchanged marriage vows in Plevna with Walter Huether, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Huether, of Baker. . .Grocery prices were two pound jar of peanut butter for 28 cents, five pounds of apples for 29 cents.