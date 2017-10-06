FFA Fall Districts

On Sept. 26, Mr. Isaacs, advisor, and the Plevna FFA Chapter traveled to Forsyth for Fall District competitions.

By Jessica Paul

On Sept. 26, Mr. Isaacs, advisor, and the Plevna FFA Chapter traveled to Forsyth for Fall District competitions. This year’s competitions were Livestock Judging and Range Competitions. Competing in Livestock Judging was Jessica Paul, Jenna Paul, Wyatt Isaacs, Chloe Tudor, Nick Buerkle, Jaeda Paul, Seth Carroll, Dacy Buerkle, and Ruilin Li. On the fifth place Livestock Team with their individual placings were Jessica Paul – 5th; Jenna Paul – 7th; Wyatt Isaacs – 30th; and Chloe Tudor – 33rd.

The Range Team consists of Jesse Isaacs, Dacy Buerkle, Ashley Sander, and Trinity Rieger. In the competition, they identified 30 range plants and their characteristics, determined ecological site tests, evaluated range utilization, calculated stocking rates, and determined range condition/similarity index. The Plevna Range Team placed 1st out of 9 teams. On the 1st place Range team with their individual placings were Jesse Isaacs – 2nd; Dacy Buerkle – 7th; Ashley Sander – 10th; and Trinity Rieger – 18th. Congratulations to both the Range Team and the Livestock Team on your placings at Fall Districts.