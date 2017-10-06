The Fallon County 4-H Fall Livestock Judging contest was held Sept. 24, 2017 in the Fallon County indoor livestock arena. Twenty-one youth judged seven different animal classes and gave three sets of reasons. Participants included: Novice – Hayden Lane, Jaxyn Lyson, Kennedy Lyson, and Jordan Paul; Junior – Kalob Bollinger, Chance Follmer, Chase Follmer, Austin Gaub, Kaytlynn Gaub, Jaeda Paul, Anthony Rios, Augustine Rios, Clay Rost, Cole Rost, Kinch Rost, Zoie Rost, and Jessica Stark; Senior – Taylor Bertsch, Jenna Paul, Bo Rost, and Jolyn Rost.

The high score judgers from each group included: Kennedy Lyson (Novice), Zoie Rost (Junior), and Jenna Paul (Senior).

The official judge was Beth Enos. This Fall Livestock Judging was hosted by the Country Cousins 4-H Club.