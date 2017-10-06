Daines Honors Montanan of the Week: Baker Furniture

Through his “Montanan of the Week” initiative, Daines each week will highlight a Montanan by submitting a statement of recognition in the official Congressional Record, the document that reflects the official proceedings of Congress.

Mr. DAINES. Mr. President, this week, I have the distinct honor of recognizing a multi-generation cornerstone of the community in Fallon County. Baker Furniture has served the people of eastern Montana for over eight decades. Through the years, the team at Baker Furniture has skillfully navigated changes in consumer tastes and a shifting business climate in order to provide quality furniture and appliances for the folks in Baker.

Baker Furniture initially began operations on Main Street in 1936, by the original proprietor, Leif Holmlund. Leif’s understudy in the furniture industry, Army veteran Orville Stevens, would eventually take the reins of the enterprise in the 1960s. Under Orville’s guidance, the business flourished. Orville’s sons, Tom and Dave, also pitched in to help make the business a success.

Tom and Dave went on to assume the primary duties for the business in the late 1990s. After a life that included service to his nation, raising a family, and operating a successful business, Orville passed away in 2009. Since his passing, the business that Orville developed has continued to thrive and meet the needs of the community.

Small businesses, operated by hardworking family members, are an engine of commerce for many rural communities across Montana. Baker Furniture is a shining example of this business model, and many shoppers in Baker, and the surrounding area, are grateful.

Thank you to the team at Baker Furniture for the many years of excellent service to your neighbors, and I wish you continued success in the future.