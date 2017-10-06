Commissioner Proceedings

MONDAY, SEPT. 25, 2017

9:00am CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS

8:56am Jerrid Geving, joined the meeting.

Jerrid addressed his concerns of what he has been hearing in public.

Itemized the hours he has worked on the various events at the Fairgrounds and explained the situation with the Mutton Busting equipment that was lent to the Wibaux County Fair.

9:06am Joe Janz, Outside Maintenance joined the meeting.

Jerrid asked the Commission to be consistent in addressing policy with all Board Members.

9:07am Jerrid left the meeting.

Outside Maintenance asked permission to seek quotes for concrete work needed around the Courthouse and Museum. Commission approves.

9:08am Joe left the meeting.

MINUTES APPROVAL FOR WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 11-15, 2017.

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to approve the Commission Minutes for the week September 11-15, 2017 with corrections. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

9:29am Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor joined the meeting.

DEPARTMENT UPDATES

Baker Lake Cleanup – All permits are in and the easement along Coral Creek Landfill has been received. The County Attorney will rework easement for verbiage.

Pre-construction meeting will be this week, Commissioner Baldwin will attend.

Dewatering discussion to occur with each phase of work and each contractor involved.

Discussion on fish habitat and EPA/Wetlands requirements and being proactive on establishing them.

Discussion on the beach area and how to work within the Permits and requirements.

Floodplain Permit came through for the Upper Lake.

Traverse can be fixed here in town instead of taking to Billings.

Pay estimates for Hail Damage repairs.

10:00am Julie Straub, HRM; Brenda Wood, Clerk & Recorder; Debbie Wyrick, Deputy Clerk & Recorder joined the meeting.

10:04am Jason left the meeting.

PERMISSION TO RECRUIT

Asking permission to recruit for a Recording Clerk, Commission Secretary. Commission approves.

10:07am Brenda, Julie, and Debbie left the meeting.

10:15am Bobby Wiedmer, Road Supervisor; Alba Higgins, Shop Foreman, joined the meeting.

ROAD DEPT. UPDATES

Road Updates – Calumet Rd. was bladed last week. Discussion on various roads needing scoria. Discussion on Bus Stop signs on roads.

10:21am Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering, joined the meeting.

Shop Updates – Spoke with Travelers Ins. Regarding the Landfill Scraper, there is no need to replace the ROPS. Parts are in for the Landfill Dozer.

Started moving items around for the Auction.

Discussion followed on whether the whole shop was getting resided or only two sides. Commission states it should be the entire building, but asked the Shop Supervisor to check with the County Development Advisor.

Shop Supervisor will be attending a meeting October 18-20 in Rapid City, SD.

MACRS District Meeting is in Glendive, October 18, would like to send 3-4 guys to it. Commission approves.

Tub Grinder is back together.

10:45am Alba left the meeting.

Project Updates

The bonds, contract, insurance, everything has been received from Western Municipal Construction.

Lake Easements have been coming in.

Brosz Engineering has e-mailed Fish Wildlife and Parks for final contours on the lake.

The pre-con meeting will be 10:30 am on 9/27 Wed. in the Courthouse Basement Conference Room.

In regards to the Box Culvert Project, there has been a concern at Lions Park that the sidewalk will be only 5’ wide and the Parks Dept. will have to work on the irrigation system in order for water to reach all the lawn.

1st Street will have to have an ADA sidewalk ramp into the commercial building.

Discussion followed on the additional costs associated with unforeseen circumstances regarding the water main on 1st Street.

11:05am Shannon left the meeting.

BREAK

11:15am Staci Knuths and Philip Grieser, Mid-Rivers; and Alba Higgins, Shop Supervisor, joined the meeting.

ROAD DEPT. PHONES

Staci explained what has been happening in the past 6 weeks and apologized for the delays. Discussion on options followed. Mid-Rivers will pull out 2 lines for no charge and after stopping by the shop last week, they now have a better understanding of the issue, all seems to be working fine now.

Commission Approves.

11:26am Staci, Philip and Alba left the meeting.

11:26am

COMMISSION WORK SESSION

Commission reviewed Journal Entries, Revenues, e-mails, misc. items, and signed the Budget Certification and appointment to Planning Board.

Commissioner Ranum advised she called Jim Wosepka, CPA and asked him how the Commission could know where the County Reserves are at each month. Commissioner Ranum wants a meeting with him, the Commission, Treasurer, County Development Advisor, and Clerk & Recorder in early October.

Commissioner Rost made a motion to accept Penny Benner as the Town of Plevna Representative to the Fallon County Planning Board. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried unanimously.

12:02pm

NOON RECESS

Commissioner Rost made the motion to take a noon recess. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried.

RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

No one from the public appeared.

1:25pm Becky Croy joined the meeting.

SWIMMING POOL NEEDS

Discussed that in 3 years there will be no funds to operate the pool. The City/County has never had a financial obligation and at one time were told that if it ever got to be a problem, that the City/County would contribute financially. There is a need for another full-time person and a full-time janitor. Becky would like to know if the County could help with finances and left material for the Commission to review. Commissioner Baldwin stated that the County is focused on the Lake Project at present.

1:38pm Becky left the meeting.

1:39pm Mindi Murnion, Health Department; Kimberly Jensen, Accounts Payable, joined the meeting.

AVALITY SUBSCRIPTION

Commission approves the use of the credit card for the subscription.

1:40pm Mindi and Kimberly left the meeting.

1:40pm Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering, joined the meeting.

Discussed a need to advertise and hold a public input meeting on the next phase of the Lake. The meeting will be Oct. 3 at 6 pm in the County Court Room.

Commissioner Ranum made a motion to award the Fencing Project bid to Rost & Mackay Fencing. Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from Chairman to second the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 0 Nays. 1 Abstain. The motion carried.

1:49pm Shannon left the meeting.

1:55pm Brenda Hoeger, Dispatch; Dustan Davis, IT/Computer Tech, joined the meeting.

CJIN & ZETRON TRAINING

Brenda is asking to send Dustan to Zetron (911) Training, the next training session is Nov. 14-17, 2017. Tuition will be waived and 911 would cover the cost of transportation and board. If the IT/Computer Tech is needed for a situation here, he has remote access. Commission approves.

Also need something from the Commissioners, in writing, stating that IT/Computer Tech can do the security work on CJIN computers.

2:03pm Brenda left the meeting.

ALERTUS SYSTEM

Presented information per the Commissioners request. This system would push a notification on the computer screen of designated machines. Discussed that the desktop solutions and panic buttons are about $4,000.00. Discussion followed on how the system would work.

Commission would like IT/Computer Tech to investigate further.

2:20pm Dustan left the meeting.

2:25-2:45pm Eddie Coulter, Jerrid Geving, and Alyse Webber Fair Board Members; Myra Wickstrom, Pat Ehret, Jessica Dinardi, Brenda Dietz, Robert Pfund, KFLN Radio; Darcy Wassmann, County Attorney; and Julie Straub, HRM, JoDee Pratt, City Mayor joined the meeting.

2:45pm

APPOINT FAIR BOARD MEMBERS

Commissioner Ranum asked for the option to appoint members one at a time.

Commissioner Ranum made a motion to appoint Rachel Brockel to the Fair Board. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 1 Nays. The motion carried.

Commissioner Ranum made a motion to appoint Jerrid Geving to the Fair Board. Commissioner Baldwin seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion.

2:46pm Rachel Brockel joined the meeting.

Discussion on questionable conduct by this Board Member and the lack of disciplinary action. The Fair Board Members in attendance were approached and gave statements to the Commission, but are concerned the Commissioners are not supporting what the Fair Board is asking.

3:00pm Jerrid left the meeting.

Commissioner Rost made a motion to amend the main motion by striking Jerrid Geving and inserting Jeff Greenlee. Commissioner Baldwin asked for a second. The motion died.

After a lengthy discussion the Commission stated they would like to discuss further amongst themselves.

Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussions. 1 Ayes. 2 Nays. The motion did not carry.

The public asked when the appointment will happen. Commission will hold a special meeting later this week and give public notice.

3:14pm Eddie, Alyse, Myra, Pat, Jessica, Brenda, and Robert left the meeting.

3:15pm Brenda Wood, Clerk & Recorder joined the meeting; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk left the meeting.

PUBLIC COMMUNICATION

3:15pm Commissioner Ranum asked to step out and make a phone call.

3:17pm Commissioner Ranum returned.

3:18pm Jerrid Geving joined the meeting.

The County Attorney and Human Resource Manager met with Commission to discuss public communications. Discussion was held on the Commission as a whole offering clarification on Commissioner Ranum’s previous response to Gotta Question.

3:30pm The County Attorney requested the Commission enter into Closed Session to discuss a separate legal issue.

3:32pm JoDee and Jerrid left the meeting.

Commissioner Rost made the motion to move into closed session. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussions. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carries.

3:55pm

Commissioner Rost made the motion to return to open session. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussions. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carries.

3:56pm

Commissioner Rost made a motion to continue the closed session on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 9:00 am. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried.

Julie Straub, HRM; Scott Rabbitt and Robbie Christiaens, Parks Dept. JoDee Pratt, City Mayor, joined the meeting.

PARKS MAINTENANCE AND OPERATIONS PLAN

Discussion on implementing a Maintenance and Operations Plan that makes expectations very clear.

Human Resource would like each person to review the example plan that is distributed and to receive drafts from each person for each park.

4:08pm Julie, JoDee, Robbie, and Scott left the meeting.

4:09pm Tom Kachel, Landfill Manager and Barry Damschen, Landfill Engineer, joined the meeting.

4:09pm Commissioner Rost was excused for the day.

LANDFILL UPDATES

Discussion on life expectation of the Landfill, has increased another 20 years of the life expectations to 58 years, now that the land has been purchased and the topo can go higher. Reviewed the Landfill plans. Barry presented an amendment to the current contract to include updating the Master Plan and Design, O&M Plan, and DEQ submittal.

4:26pm Barry left the meeting.

Discussion followed on the Landfill policies; Commission agrees that it should remain, the Landfill will not pull anyone that is stuck out, as it is a liability.

Discussion followed on loads needing to be covered and fines to be implemented.

4:45pm Tom left the meeting.

4:45pm Cindy and Gary Irgens joined the meeting.

ROAD EASEMENT REQUEST

Commission will have the County Attorney draw up the easement for the Commissioners to sign.

4:46pm Cindy and Gary left the meeting.

4:47pm Commissioner Ranum made the motion to recess until Thursday. Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from Chairman and seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 0 Nays. 1 Absent. The motion carried.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 28, 2017

RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Brenda Wood, Clerk and Recorder

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

9:04am Commissioner Rost made the motion to move into closed session. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussions. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carries.

11:05am Commissioner Rost made the motion to return to open session. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussions. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carries.

11:06am Commissioner Rost made the motion to recess until the 11:45 am meeting. Seconded by Commissioner Ranum. Commissioner Baldwin asked for further discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carries.

RECONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman; Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

Members of the public: Dean Wang, Alyse Webber, Trish Barth, Brenda Dietz, Myra Wickstrom, Jennifer Wheeler, LaNae Bretzel, Curtis Arnell, Pat Ehret, Kim Eichhorn, Rochelle Conroy, Lynda Herbst, Wendy Wagner, Shyla Hadley, John Bertsch, Mike Griffith, Darlene Hornung, Keli Bertsch, Maria Braun, Ashley Stanhope, Bekki Rambur, Cheryl Niemerg, Jason Coulter, Marisa Packineau, Jeff Greenlee, Mike Menger, Luke Holestine, Val Zupanik, Robert Pfund, Klint Flint, Jessica Dinardi, Joe Wrzesinski, DeAnna Herbst, Allen Barth, Shantel Sander, Chad Tronstad, Jamie Updike, Brenda Flint, Sharon Rustad, Rachel Brockel, JoDee Pratt, Angie Rabbitt, Michael Schultz, Anna Schultz, Roxie Renner, Chelsea Scheetz, Quentin Burdick. Letters of concern were also submitted by Dirk Kuntz, Christy Follmer, Jennifer Dukart, and Josh Cuppy as well as a petition with 60 signatures in support of Jeff Greenlee.

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE COURTROOM

11:45am Commissioner Rost made a motion to appoint Jeff Greenlee to the Fair Board. Seconded by Commissioner Ranum. Commissioner Baldwin asked for further discussion. Jeff Greenlee addressed the Commission Hearing no further discussion, Commission votes on the motion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried.

11:48am Meeting adjourned.

ADJOURN

