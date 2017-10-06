Cantalupo receives Daisy Award

Gina Cantalupo, RN, ICU, was selected as the September DAISY Award recipient at the Billings Clinic in Billings.

By Angel Wyrwas

Gina Cantalupo, RN, ICU, was selected as the September DAISY Award recipient at the Billings Clinic in Billings. The DAISY Award is a national award used to recognize nurses for their excellence in patient care. Nurses use their education, skill and compassion to make a difference in the lives of others. Those extraordinary nurses are our “unsung heroes.”

Every month, Billings Clinic honors a nurse with the DAISY Award in special recognition of their outstanding clinical skills, compassionate care and commitment to excellence. Cantalupo received a plaque, a handmade sculpture, a bouquet of daisies and cinnamon rolls.

Cantalupo was nominated by a patient that had this to say about her, “Recently I woke in the ICU to the sound of Gina discussing my care with a doctor. I thought she must be a tough nurse to talk to a surgeon, let alone a neurosurgeon like that. In a few days, we learned that she wasn’t a seasoned nurse, but a remarkable young nurse. Gina gives the patient that personal touch and attention every shift. Gina has a knack for communication with patients and their families. This is another example of her personal touch that makes the patient more comfortable and speeds recovery. If the need arises again, I hope Gina is my nurse.”

Cantalupo is the daughter of Rick and Mona Madler of Baker. She earned her degree from Montana State University in Bozeman and has worked in the Billings Clinic ICU for almost a year and a half. “I’m very fortunate that I am passionate about the profession I’ve chosen,” said Cantalupo. “I love that I can have a direct impact in someone’s life. When a patient ends up in the ICU, it is their worst nightmare, their family’s worst nightmare. I like being there to make it better.”

Cantalupo recently moved to Kalispell where she is beginning a new job as an ICU nurse for the Kalispell Regional Medical Center.