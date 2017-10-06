Baker Lake cleanup and dredging project underway

Fallon County has contracted with Western Municipal Construction, LLC. to clean up and dredge the Baker Lake. Work began this week.

By Angel Wyrwas

Fallon County has contracted with Western Municipal Construction, LLC. to clean up and dredge the Baker Lake. Work began this week. Construction activities will include the removal of debris, excavation of material and hauling of materials.

Lake View Drive and the lake sidewalk will be closed near the southeast corner of the lake. This area will be fenced off and remain closed for the duration of the project. Due to the nature of the construction, no traffic shall be allowed through these areas and parking in the construction zone is prohibited.

“For safety reasons we are asking that people do not go near or onto the lake bed during this process,” said Jason Rittal, Fallon County Development Advisor. “People are welcome to drive into Iron Horse or Triangle Park to watch the construction if they wish. There are parking areas in both parks.”

A road has been constructed from the lake, through the field east of the lake that connects to the Coral Creek Road. 500,000 cubic yards of material are estimated to be removed from the lake during this process. This amount equals approximately 30,000 truckloads that will be hauled to the landfill as well as land near the landfill. “The Coral Creek Road will have a high volume of truck traffic throughout construction,” said Rittal. “Please obey all traffic signs and use extreme caution if you have to go to the landfill.”

Crews will be working between the hours of 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Estimated date of completion of this project is June 1, 2018.