4-H Ambassadors promote National 4-H Week

4-H is growing the next generation of leaders today. After an application and interview process, three members have been selected to be this year’s ambassadors for Fallon County. Sophomores, Mattie Mastel and Jolyn Rost, and senior Bo Rost will serve their ambassadorship from October 1 of this year through September 30, 2018.

By Angel Wyrwas

Ambassadors are youth that are engaged in leadership, service and promotion of the Montana 4-H program. A 4-H Ambassador is a self-motivated, enthusiastic leader who promotes 4-H using the skill, knowledge and leadership abilities acquired in 4-H with fellow members, area residents, community leaders, elected officials and non 4-H youth. An Ambassador serves to strengthen the 4-H program through public relations.

Mattie has participated in 4-H for seven years. She does Market Rabbit and Leadership in 4-H. Mattie also participates in Montana High School Rodeo and FFA.

Jolyn has been a member of 4-H for eight years. She is involved in Market Steer, Sheep Goat, Swine, and Poultry. Jolyn does Breeding Goat and Sheep as well. She also participates in Air Rifle and Pistol. Jolyn is a member of Speech and Drama and FFA.

Bo has participated in 4-H for ten years. He does Market Steer, Goat and Poultry as well as Breeding Goat. Bo also participates in Pocket Pets, Leadership, Arts and Crafts and Air Rifle. He is also involved in Speech and Drama and FFA.

“I like being there to help others,” said Mattie. “I want to be a true leader. 4-H lets me do things I love like working with animals.”

“It’s our job to help younger members become leaders,” said Bo. “4-H has taught me how to keep very detailed records. They must be accurate. I’ve also learned financial and social skills.”

“4-H takes a lot of dedication but it is also a lot of fun,” said Jolyn. “It teaches responsibility and gave me the opportunity to learn new things. There are so many different categories to choose. You don’t have to be a farmer or rancher to belong to 4-H.”

If you would like more information on how to become a 4-H member or leader, please contact the MSU Extension Fallon-Carter Counties Office at 406-778-7110.