EpiCenter opens basketball court to public

By Angel Wyrwas

The Baker Youth and Community Center is proud to announce that the basketball court located on their property located on the property of South 1st Street West and Highway 12 is now open. “We want to give teens a positive activity,” said Pastor Joe Epley, director of the EpiCenter.

“The court is not just for teens though,” continued Pastor Joe. “It is open to the community. Everyone can come down and do something fun.”

The center received a $9000 grant last year from the Gianforte Family Foundation to build the basketball court. “The new basketball court at the Baker Youth and Community Center will provide a much-needed facility for youth in the Baker community, and we’re thankful for Joe and everyone else who worked really hard on this project to make it a reality,” said Catherine Koenen, Gianforte Family Foundation Executive Director. “It’s so great to see places develop that will provide fun, safe, positive activities for a community, for years to come.”

The center started their local fundraising efforts in May. “It’s incredible how many people want to invest in the youth center,” said Pastor Joe. “We are so grateful. It is making a difference in lives and I believe the community can see that. When we asked for donations to complete the project, we said we wanted to give back. And we meant it. Whether it’s doing a service project for the business or something like that, we want to give back. Several donors have even taken us up on it.”

Other donors include Baker Metal and Recycling, Spiffy’s Wash and Lube, WBI Energy, All 4 U Flowers, J & M Lumber, Angela & Kelly Heiser, 4J Well Service, Thee Body Shop, Baker Body Shop, Griffith Excavating, Wyrick Construction, Diamond J Redi-mix, Sander Rentals and donated in part in Memory of Stan Wagner.

Since it opened, the center has gradually grown in all ways. “Over 40 students came to the center Friday and Saturday each of the past two weeks. Said Pastor Joe. “It’s amazing to see them in this environment and enjoying the entertainment that the center provides.”

“We always want to be adding and expanding things at the youth center,” said Pastor Joe. “We are currently starting the grant process for our next project. The plan is to redo the parking lot outside the center to make it safer.”