Verizon changes cancellation terms for Montanans

By Angel Wyrwas

After approximately 900 Montana residents received letters from Verizon earlier this month stating that the company was terminating their contracts to provide wireless service, it seems there has been a small turn around. The original letter said that residents would no longer have cellular coverage after October 17.

This notice led Montana Senator Jon Tester to contact Verizon, strongly urging the company to reverse its decision to remove rural customers from its network. It worked.

Senator Tester received assurances from Verizon last week that no Montanans will be involuntarily removed from their contract. They will instead have the option of choosing between alternative Verizon plans, or finding a different carrier.

“If there is no alternative provider in your area, you can switch to the S (2GB), M (4GB), 5GB single-line or L (8GB) Verizon plan but you must do so by December 1,” Verizon said in a statement released September 22. These plans range from $35 to $70 a month, plus $20 “line fees” for each line.

However, this decision came a bit too late for those customers that had already entered into other contracts with alternative carriers. They will not be let out of their new contracts without a penalty. Many individuals that had already switched their service said they would have changed carriers anyway because of what they perceived as a lack of customer service and care from Verizon.