Varsity Volleyball (Dickinson Tournament)

By Wrenzi Wrzesinski

The Varsity Baker Spartans travelled to Dickinson to compete in a team with 31 other teams on Sept. 22 and Sept. 23. They started off the tournament with a win against the Glasgow Scotties. The scores of the games were 25-20, 23-25, and 25-20. Macee Hadley and Wrenzi Wrzesinski each had 4 aces. Wrenzi Wrzesinski also had the top digs, with 13. Macee Hadley also had the most assists, with 18. Katie Wang led the team in blocks, with 4. And Maddie Reddick led the team in kills, with 11.

The second match was against the Bismarck Demons. It was a tough loss for the Spartans in two. The scores of each game were 23-25 and 23-25. Maddie Reddick and Halle Burdick tied for top aces with 1 each. Andie Batchelor led the team in digs at 15 and in kills, with 5. Macee Hadley had 14 assists and Katie Wang had 1 block.

The Spartans then faced the New England Tigers. After the Spartans won the first game, the Tigers came back to win the next two. The scores of these games were 25-22, 11-25, and 12-25. Andie Batchelor had the most aces, with 2. Andie Batchelor and Macee Hadley together had a double block. Maddie Reddick led the team in digs, with 20. And Wrenzi Wrzesinski led the team in kills, with 4.

For the Spartans final game they played the Lewis & Clark (Berthold) Bombers. The scores of each of the games were 25-12, 14-25, 24-26. Macee Hadley and Andie Batchelor each had 3 aces. Andie Batchelor also had the most digs, with 17. Macee Hadley also had the most assists, with 17. Katie Wang led the team in blocks for yet another game and had 2. Wrenzi Wrzesinski led the team in kills with 9.