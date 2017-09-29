SADD Fundraisers

Madison Reddick, BHS President of SADD (Students Against Destructive Behavior) is shown presenting the total proceeds from an online, back to school auction sponsored by SADD, to Carla Brown, the director on the Senior Citizen Center/Community Cupboard.

This fundraiser is just one of the many events that SADD has sponsored over the years since it was founded by Darby Bettenhausen in the fall of 2011 as part of her project for the Girl Scout Gold Award, which is the equivalent of the Boy Scout Eagle Award. Bettenhausen, who is now a senior at the University of Montana and double majoring in Political Science and Health and Human Performance with plans to attend medical school, was instrumental in the early and present day success of this group.

Past events have included hosting the annual Halloween Costume Dance/Game Night for elementary students; providing individual Christmas baskets to the residents of the nursing home; proving meals to families going through traumatic illnesses; fundraisers for several individuals of the community battling cancer; hosting a last day of school breakfast to benefit Chance Follmer; various “treat baskets” for the teachers, custodians, and staff of all BHS schools; buying the treats at Dairy Queen for the students competing at the annual Academic Olympics.

As you can see, all of their work goes right back into supporting the various organizations and individuals of the community. The students from SADD are currently holding a Little Caesar Pizza Sale to help fund their next big event, which is a Christmas surprise for the Fallon County Hospital/Clinic. The current students are committed to keeping Darby Bettenhausen’s idea of giving back to the community a reality.

