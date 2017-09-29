Runnings set to build new store in Baker

There have been rumors for several years now that Runnings, Your Home, Farm and Outdoor Store planned to build a new store in the Baker area.

By Angel Wyrwas

There have been rumors for several years now that Runnings, Your Home, Farm and Outdoor Store planned to build a new store in the Baker area. Runnings has now confirmed that work will begin in the next few weeks on a new store just west of the Baker fire hall on Highway 12. They are building the new store on approximately 8 acres of land, which was purchased several years ago.

The 50,000 sq. ft. store will be more than four times larger than the current store located in the Lake City Shopping Center that Runnings has been leasing since it replaced Country General. An additional 15-20 part-time/full-time employees will be hired to work in the new store, which is scheduled to open fall of 2018.

Runnings is a family-owned general merchandise retailer headquartered in Marshall, Minnesota. The company offers more than 100,000 items including sporting goods, clothing, footwear, pet supplies, housewares, tools, farm supplies, lawn & garden supplies, toys, and outdoor equipment. Runnings also offers a large inventory of hunting, fishing and archery equipment and accessories. The new store will offer an extensive selection of brands including DeWALT, Under Armour, Browning, Federal, Carhartt, Wrangler and Nutrena.

In an era where businesses like Kmart and JC Penney’s are closing stores, Runnings has been able to do just the opposite. In 2014, they completed an expansion in the northeast, opening three new stores in New York. Then they began expanding in the midwest, opening stores in Moorhead, MN. and Winner and Belle Fourche, SD. Over the years, Runnings has grown from eight stores to forty.

“We are moving from the current store to a bigger building to give customers more of what they want,” says Justin Stastny, store manager. “We’re very excited about what the new store will bring to not only Baker, but the entire region. The store will expand their selection of products and provide more jobs here.”