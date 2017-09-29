Positive Choices is a non-profit organization that brings guest speakers to the Baker, Montana area, to speak to students about making positive choices. Positive Choices reaches students in Baker, Ekalaka, Wibaux, and Plevna, Montana as well as in Marmarth, North Dakota.

Topics have included drug and alcohol awareness, bullying awareness, gaming awareness, texting and driving, Internet safety and tips on how to be financially responsible. The program began more than 20 years ago and was funded by drug/alcohol/tobacco prevention grants. When the funding for the grants ceased, support from community businesses was solicited to provide speakers/workshops. We are grateful for the donations from those in our community who are helping our youth to make Positive Choices for their future.

Some of the previous speakers/programs were: 2007 – Ryan Moran; 2008 – Thadd O’Donnell; 2009 – Jeff Yalden; 2010 – Teen Truth Live; 2011 – Tim Piccirillo; 2012 – Loops of Life; 2013 – Laymon Hicks; 2014 – Monte Selby; 2015 – Rusty May; and 2016 – Leonard Sax. Information provided by Vicki Fix.

This year Positive Choices invited Kevin Honeycutt, a technology integration and staff developer from central Kansas, to speak to the students this year. He spoke about cyberbullying and leaving a digital legacy. He shared stories, tools, and ideas to help students make great choices that can lead to their success.

Honeycutt talked to the high school students about Building Their Digital Legacy. He discussed how the younger generation has grown up with everything that his generation was promised. Computers, laptops, cell phones, video games, and the Internet were promised to his generation but were definitely upgraded before today’s youth were working with them. Remember, anything you put on the Internet is no longer private! Mr. Honeycutt commented that you never know if people are sitting behind a screen plotting a way to ruin your life, and they do not even know you.

Did you know that students make 110 decisions in one minute? When he was growing up the only people that could think that fast were astronauts and doctors. There are so many different applications for your phone now, that you could become instantly famous. He told the students a story about his son’s senior project, Ben’s Den, a library that his son created in Africa. There was a few more stories of high school students who used all the technology around them to change other people’s lives for the better. Mr. Honeycutt left us with this challenge: be productive with all this amazing technology set before you, and leave a digital legacy worth sharing!