Play it safe with Social Security cards

By Angel Wyrwas

They’re the little paper cards with the nine numbers that identify who we are as U.S. citizens. It’s your Social Security card. The government uses this number to keep track of your lifetime earnings and number of years worked. When the time comes to retire, or if you ever need to receive Social Security disability income, the government uses the information about your contributions to Social Security to determine your eligibility and calculate your benefit payments.

As we age, we find out just how important these cards and numbers can be. We need these numbers to open a bank account, apply for a federal loan or public assistance, enroll in Medicare, apply for a passport and driver’s license and on a tax return.

According to Bankrate.com, over 41 million U.S. citizens have been the victims of identity theft. The easiest way for someone to steal your identity is by taking your Social Security number. The thief can then rack up all sorts of debt in your name, often before your aware that your number has been stolen.

Fear not! There are some easy ways to keep your Social Security number safe. First, never carry your Social Security card with you. Purses and wallets can be lost or stolen. It is best to keep the card somewhere like a home safe, along with your birth certificate.

Second, the same goes for your Medicare card because it includes your Social Security number. You may need the card if you are seeing a health care provider for the first time but AARP recommends that you carry a photocopy of your Medicare card with several digits blacked out.

Third, you should use your Social Security number as infrequently as possible. Federal law basically lets anyone ask for your Social Security number, but that doesn’t mean you need to give it out. For example, though most medical providers will ask for it, just leave the line asking for your Social Security number blank when filling out medical paperwork, and often, no one will question it. Just because someone asks for it doesn’t mean they truly need it.

You should protect your Social Security card carefully and only give out your Social Security number when absolutely necessary.