Officer Eisele visits Plevna Elementary

By Jessica Paul

Officer Eisele, from the Fallon County Sheriff’s department, came to visit the Plevna elementary students on Sept. 14. He discussed what exactly his job entails. Officer Eisele showed them how to use his handcuffs and explained why he uses them. He also talked to the students about speeding tickets, and then explained why it is important not to go over the speed limit as this could endanger not only yourself but others as well. The children had questions about all the tools on his tool belt. Officer Eisele then told what each item was used for and why he needed these tools to help keep us safe. After visiting with the students, they were treated to a tour of the police vehicle. They were able to see how the police car worked and then they listened to and learned about the sirens. Now the students are more aware of what an officer does when he is on the job!