Man pleads not guilty to sexual assault charge

By Angel Wyrwas

A Baker man has pleaded not guilty of having sex with a minor without her consent.

Issac Rohr, 20, entered his plea August 29 in Montana Sixteenth Judicial District Court to one count of felony sexual intercourse without consent.

According to court documents, Rohr allegedly had intercourse with the minor two times as well as other sex acts since October of 2016. The minor stated that the defendant had used drugs with her in the past. Both the defendant and the victim sent nude pictures and videos to each other over Snapchat. The defendant would screenshot the photos to keep. In an affidavit, the defendant admitted to having sex with the victim in a porta potty at Iron Horse Park.

At the time of the incident, the minor was legally incapable of consent because she was less than 16 years old. The defendant is more than four years older than the victim.

The maximum penalty for felony sexual intercourse without consent is life imprisonment or imprisonment in the state prison for not less than four years or more than 100 years and/or a fine of not more than $50,000.

Rohr is currently out on a $10,000 bond. A trial date has not been set.