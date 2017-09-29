Legal Tip of the Week

Did you know…

that debt collectors cannot tell anyone else about your debt? Debt collectors can only report your debt to a credit bureau. Debt collectors cannot tell your boss, coworkers, or friends and family about your debt. If you think a debt collector has told someone else about your debt, they may be breaking the law and you should contact an attorney right away.

For more information, please visit the Money Problems section of www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find the information you want, click on the LiveHelp button. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1-800-666-6899.