Baker High School homecoming coronation, “Spartans Got the Beat”, was held Sept. 25 in McGonigal Gymnasium. Maddie Reddick, daughter of Mike Reddick and Kimberly Linn, and Jon Weimer, son of Theresa Myers and the late Mike Weimer, were crowned the 2017 homecoming queen and king.

Maddie plays volleyball, basketball and participates in track. She is on the honor roll and is secretary of the National Honor Society. Maddie is the president of SADD, secretary for the senior class and BPA and treasurer for FCCLA and Spartanettes. She plans to attend a four-year college to earn a degree in business or radiology.

Jon enjoys playing football and basketball. He also participates in track. Jon plans to go to college to become a history teacher.

Crown bearers for coronation were Ashley Burdick, daughter of Quentin and Lisa Burdick, and Lukas Rost, son of Jay and Linda Rost. Ashley and Lukas are both six years old and attend Mrs. Tunby’s first grade class.