Harvest of the Month – September

The Harvest of the Month for September at the Plevna School was Summer Squash. Versatile in the kitchen, summer squash can be grilled, steamed, or eaten raw in a variety of dishes. Did you know that summer squash, while not a significant part of Montana agriculture, are widely grown in gardens throughout the state? Most squash varieties were first grown and developed in America and were later brought to Europe. However, zucchini originated in Italy. Summer squash are a good source of vitamin C and contains manganese, potassium, and vitamin B6. The students at Plevna School enjoyed their Harvest of the Month for September, Summer Squash.

