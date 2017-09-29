FMC Diagnostic Imaging Department to host Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon

The 12th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Soup and Salad Luncheon will be held Thursday, Oct. 5 at the Fallon County Exhibit Hall from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

By Angel Wyrwas

The 12th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Soup and Salad Luncheon will be held Thursday, Oct. 5 at the Fallon County Exhibit Hall from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Diagnostic Imaging Department from FMC hosts this fun event yearly to help raise awareness about breast cancer.

A wonderful variety of soups and salads will be offered for a free will donation. Guests can also try their luck winning prizes, donated by local businesses and friends, at the bucket raffle. Bringing mailing labels from home can make filling out tickets a breeze. Examples of items guests can bid on may be themed gift baskets, tool sets, jewelry and assorted gift certificates.

All proceeds go to Friends of FMC Foundation for Mammography Medical Audit Software Program. The Diagnostic Imaging Department is offering a mammogram special for the month of October. Call to schedule yours today.