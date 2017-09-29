Flu Shot Clinics

The Fallon County Health Department is now offering influenza vaccines. We encourage all individuals six months of age or older to come in and get a flu shot to decrease your risk of becoming ill from the flu virus. The flu vaccine is the best form of protection against influenza. We recommend vaccination in the early fall to be covered through flu season.

We will be holding two public flu clinics. One on Oct. 13 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Health Department Office and one on Oct. 19 in the Lake City Shopping Center (look for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Care Van) from 2 – 6 p.m. The public is also welcome to call our office at 406-778-2824 anytime to schedule an appointment for the vaccine.

To further protect yourself from influenza, please remember to cover your cough with a tissue or your arm, practice good hygiene, and stay away from people who are sick. Please feel free to call our office at the above number or your medical provider with any questions.