Files of the Times

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, Sept. 28, 2007 —

Baker High School homecoming king and queen candidates are Presley Straub, Evan Morris, Dillon James, Colton Cornwell, Serenity Johnson, Anita Hayden, Kalli Wyrick and Courtney Pickett. . .Dave Straub, 46, a Plevna area rancher, was killed while doing ranch work Sept. 19. He was on his four wheeler when he lost control of the machine, was thrown off and it rolled over on him. . .Frances Bertsch is pictured with her ten great-grandchildren in celebration of her 85th birthday. . .Ron Rabe was the winner of the football contest. . .Radley Dempewolf from Lindsay won the high point heading saddle in the Summer Team Roping Series held from June until Sept. 16 at the Fallon County Fairgrounds. The high point heeling saddle was won by Travis Venn from Miles City. Cliff and Renne Standard, 3/C Corriente Cattle of Baker, sponsored the team roping. . .Grand opening of Bumble Bee Floral will be held Oct. 2. The new floral shop is owned by Bev Schell. . .Mid-Rivers is celebrating the Baker Spartans’ homecoming with a free chili tailgate party Oct. 6. . .High temperature Sept. 22 was 91 degrees. Low temperature Sept. 24 was 32 degrees.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, Sept. 26, 1997 —

An Air Force B-1 bomber crashed in southeast Carter County Sept. 19, claiming the lives of all four crew members aboard. According to a spokesman from Ellsworth Air Force Base, the crew was conducting a routine low altitude training mission over the Powder River military training range when the bomber went down. . .Fall is in the air and with it comes the annual Cub Scout Popcorn Sale. . . Annual Fallon County Community Fund Drive is planned for Oct. 8. Sorority members will be going door to door accepting donations. . .Amie Malkuch and Aaron Crow were crowned homecoming queen and king. . .Baker City Council hopes to form a Special Improvement District (SID) to garner funds for a proposed city street improvement project. A public hearing was held and then the council voted to pass the resolution for the SID. . .Kids ‘n’ Horses performed at the Fallon County Fair this year. The equestrian drill team consisted of 13 riders who performed intricate maneuvers, and patterns. Riders were Lacey Strohmeyer, Kandace Strohmeyer, Shanda Bondell, Bobbi Jo Miller, Lacey Whitney, Joel Whitney, Tyson Whitney, Denise Koenig, Darin Koenig, Shannon Hill, Jennifer Hawkins and 4-H horse leaders Marge Griebel and Faye Koenig. . .Reynolds Supermarket September Employee of the Month is Keri Rath. . .Approximately 575 meals were served Sept. 17 during Baker’s Moonlight Madness and Customer Appreciation Day. Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture members served up a delicious roast beef dinner.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Sept. 24, 1987 —

As of Sept. 1, Tim Barkley was appointed the new undersheriff for Fallon County. Undersheriff Bob Neumann just recently retired his position, thus leaving the county without an undersheriff. . .Tim Cronnelly is a new teacher at Baker High School. . .Homecoming king and queen candidates are Lyn Askin, Casey O’Donnell, Chuck Mahon, Rob Stanton, Carrie O’Donnell, Terri Losing, Lori Christianson and Lisa Christianson. . .As of Oct. 1, all drivers and passengers will be required to wear properly adjusted and fastened safety belts while traveling in a motor vehicle within the state of Montana. . .Lt. Gov. George Turman will be in Baker Sept. 25 to talk to local citizens about plans for the state’s 1989 centennial celebrations. . .Arlin and Lillian Anderson celebrate 50 years of marriage Oct. 3; Betty and Einar Tronstad will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Oct. 4. . .Former Baker High School students Pete Stanton, John Hadley, Doug Bechtold and Mark Wandle are pictured as members of the Dickinson State University football squad. . .Patrick’s announces 30% off all pillows and wood items.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Sept. 22, 1977 —

Pictured are Brenda Culver, Terri Anderson, Lorri Gundlach, Cindy Uttke and Teresa Barone, five Baker girls who will be vying for the Miss Eastern Montana title in Glendive Oct. 2. . .Homecoming night Oct. 7 has been selected as the evening when “Moonlight Madness” will overcome Baker merchants who will offer unbelievable bargains as a result. . .Sept. 25 at 3 p.m. the Baker Bible Church will dedicate its new building. Dedication speaker will be Dr. Harold Longenecker, president of Montana Institute of the Bible in Lewistown. . .Ward Anderson, Wayne Vassar and Fritz Goerndt were the top shooters in the adult class at the Silhouette Shoot Saturday at the Hunting and Fishing Day Shoot sponsored by the Sportsman’s Club. Young shooters Bret Hickey, Dennis Dean and Quinton Hickey were the top three shooters in the children’s class at the shoot. . .Rod and Dave Breitbach, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Breitbach, are both on the Dickinson State Teachers College football team. . .Terry Gill placed fourth at the Medora Cross Country meet Saturday from a field of 76 runners. . .A long time landmark at the northwest corner of Highways 7 and 12, Russell’s Clothing Store, has settled into a new home on the lot once occupied by Midland Lumber before it was destroyed by fire.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Sept. 27, 1967 —

Top story of the week concerned the $312,000 bond issue for construction of Longfellow School. A turnout of 400 (40% of the 980 registered) votes is needed to validate the election. . .The following people were elected to the three ASCS committees: Robert Morrison, John Madler, Harold Wyrick, Harvey Nichols, Henry Logar, Robert Irvine, Clarence Sipma, William Zupanik, Martin O’Connor, Arthur Buerkle, Art Straub and Ed Rieger. . .Karen Krokker and Juline Newell of Baker and Kathy Buerkle of Plevna reported on their Girls State activities to members of the Baker Women’s Club. . .The charter banquet for the local Toastmistress club was held with the following officers installed: Mrs. Robert Hoke, president; Mrs. Kerry Goard, vice president; Isabelle North, secretary; Mrs. Walter Hochhalter, treasurer; and Mrs. Fred Brown, club representative. . .Whiteface heifers were bringing $21.70 per 100 and whiteface steers were getting $24.20 per 100.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Sept. 19, 1957 —

County Commissioner Harold Rusley was taken to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., via Milwaukee Railroad for treatment of Hodgkins disease. He was accompanied by Rev. Oliver Jones. . .A news story on the Baker City Council indicated that Mayor Red Keirle and fellow council members are having problems with well meaning people desiring to put in their own water and sewer lines. . .A family reunion was held at the home of Ethel Hall. She was pictured with some of her grandchildren: Howard Hall, David Hall Mariet Faulkner, Bobby Faulkner: Nona Hall, Jack Hall, Ben Faulkner, Bill Faulkner, Denny Hatton, Karen Hall, Kay Hall, Bonnie Hall, Carol Ann, Judy and Becky Hatton and Linda Hall.

70 YEARS AGO Thursday, Sept. 25, 1947 —

Mr. and Mrs. Denzil Young and son Denzil returned from Hillsboro, Ore., where they visited their daughter, Mrs. Dale (Ellen) Scheller. . .Mrs. Ethel Hall received word that her daughter, Mrs. Ben Faulkner, and children had arrived in Bismarck after their flight from New York. . .G. E. Skidmore, the sweet potato kid of Fallon County, raised five gallons of toothsome spuds. . .The Red Owl will re-open, a remodeled store, according to manager Frank Cunningham. . .The increased cost of producing milk has increased its price to 18 cents a quart. . .Roy Tunby left Saturday for Bozeman to continue his studies.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Sept. 23, 1937 —

Karl and Mary Pleissner this week mark the 20th anniversary of taking over the ownership of the Fallon County Times. We quote: “The Times management has laughed with you and cried with and worked with you”. . .Wibaux County schools have closed for a week due to there having been a high school student seriously stricken with infantile paralysis. . .Two Fallon County Commissioners, Odin Myhre and Wesley Thompson, are ill and in the Miles City Hospital. . .Edwina Eichenberger entertained the new Baker teachers at a breakfast. . .Dr. Tarbox, assisted by Miss Anderson gave the football boys the once-over Monday. . .The William O’Loughlins are moving their household goods to Billings as their Baker residence is now occupied by Dr. F. H. Dickman and family.