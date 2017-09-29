Commissioner Proceedings

MONDAY, SEPT. 11, 2017

9:00am CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS

9:03am Lani DeBuhr, Fairgrounds Manager, joined the meeting.

Advised the commission that there was a Calcutta held at the Ranch Rodeo without prior notification or a gambling license.

9:06am Roddy Rost joined the meeting.

9:08am Lani left the meeting.

Commissioner Rost recused himself for discussion of the county fence bid.

Roddy asked if he can bid, since Roy is on the Commission. Commission stated yes, he can.

Discussion followed on bid specs.

9:13am Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering, joined the meeting.

Discussion on amending the bid specs to include treated posts, 5 1/2 ft. posts, wire spacing, and completion date.

Brosz Engineering will make the amendments to the bid specs.

Other items of discussion:

Roddy asked if there can be back sloping on Wiley Butte Road and Willard Road. Commission advised visiting with the Road Supervisor on this.

Roddy offered to donate cattails that may be needed for the Lake Project.

9:33am Roddy left the meeting.

9:33am Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor, joined the meeting.

DEPARTMENT UPDATES

Hail Project – Two payouts were received.

Lighting around the lake- Request for bids sent out.

Audit Proposals – None received. Another request with an extended time line was sent out.

FEMA – Discussion on letter received from Smith Contracting regarding the scope of work for the Baker Lake Cleanup. Letter drafted addressing concerns.

Received SHIPO letter last Thursday. Need FEMA to submit to Army Corp.

In regards to land owners around the lake with property that extends into the lake; FEMA monies cannot be spent on private property. Draft letter composed and recommend meeting with each landowner to cover all questions and explain the project in further detail with each.

10:00am Bobby Wiedmer, Road Supervisor, Alba Higgins, Shop Supervisor joined the meeting.

The lake with be 18’ at the deepest point, 33% will remain at the 0-3’ depth, the remaining 25% of area will be at the 12’ depth per Game Fish and Parks recommendations to prevent winter kill.

10:03am Mary Grube, Planner Administrative Assistant, joined the meeting.

10:06am Shannon and Jason left the meeting.

ROAD DEPARTMENT

Shop Updates – Landfill Scraper, still searching for a ROPS cab. Scraper to be hauled later this week to CAT. Still two weeks out for roller parts on the dozer. Prioritizing the dozer repairs.

Updates given on truck #531 needing repairs.

Baker Fire Dept. has dropped off Auction items.

10:13am Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering joined the meeting.

Discussion on the original Veterans Flag Pole that was split all the way down.

Road Updates – GPS coordinates given to the County Attorney for an easement.

Road Supervisor instructed Road Crews not to drive over 30 mph so as not to tear up the roads any worse than already are and to keep the dust down.

10:16am Alba left the meeting.

Discussion on Wiley Butte Road and Willard Road back sloping.

Project Updates –

Upper Lake Corp Permit- Planner Administrative Assistant advised that no Flood Plain permit has been received to date. A public hearing notice is required 30 days prior. Any work in the Flood Plain must be noticed. Also advised, if any mitigation for the lake is done, it needs permitting too.

10:21am Mary left the meeting.

Discussion on Upper Lake Permit, time taken out of meeting to find the permit and original e-mail that was sent to the Planner Administrative Assistant, the Commissioners, US Army Corp, and NRCS. Copy taken to Planner Assistants office.

Discussion on no easements on N. of Tobin School Road with exception of State owned property.

New schedule distributed for the Box Culvert project. Re-opening 5th Street next week and will close 4th Street.

Working on notification for public notices.

City did not make a decision on the water main on 4th Street at their meeting. If they don’t make a decision by the end of today, Diamond J will not have time to order the lining and get it done.

Brosz Engineering will visit with the City one more time today as he needs a decision.

The only person to contact Shannon on this project has been the Mayor, no Council Members.

Discussion on options if the City does not make a decision. Hospital is also connected to that main water line. To do at a later date will consist of boring, vs. doing it with a track hoe now.

Completion date is scheduled for Oct. 14.

10:55am Shannon and Bobby left the meeting.

11:00am BREAK

11:15am

COMMISSION WORK SESSION

Commission reviewed Journal Entries, Revenues, e-mails, and misc. items.

MINUTES APPROVAL FOR WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 4-8, 2017

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to approve the Commission Minutes for the week of September 4-8, 2017 with corrections for clarifications. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

12:00pm

NOON RECESS

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to take a noon recess. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried.

RECONVENE

PRESENT: Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ABSENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PUBLIC COMMENT – NON-AGENDA ITEMS

1:15pm Jason Griffith joined the meeting.

Jason would like to address what was published regarding the minutes and presented his rates and invoices.

1:16pm Commission Baldwin joined the meeting.

Reviewed individual invoices with Commission on rates as published in the paper. Jason, asked why the Commission did not contact him instead of publishing it in the paper and is asking for a public apology.

Commissioner Ranum is not questioning the invoices, but is questioning why the Parks Dept. is renting and not using the equipment.

Jason has a problem in that he was drug into the public and making him look bad and feels he should have been addressed privately.

Commission apologized and Commissioner Ranum apologized for addressing the invoices in public.

Jason wanted to clarify that he did not charge $1,200.00 for 6 hrs of use, it was a weekly rate.

1:23pm Jason left the meeting.

1:24pm Lani DeBuhr, Fairgrounds Manager, joined the meeting.

1:26pm Julie Straub, HRM, joined the meeting.

1:27pm Shyla Goettemoeller, Fairgrounds Manager and Dee Dee Geving, Fair Board Member joined the meeting.

FLOYD’S WORK HOURS

Floyd is a seasonal employee and the Fair Manager is making a request to make it permanent with a significant reduction in hours.

1:31pm Jerrid Geving, Fair Board Member joined the meeting.

It will not change his benefits. Seasonal employees can receive unemployment benefits per Montana Law.

Commissioner Baldwin asked if this is affected by retirement. He would have to be available for call out during the winter months.

It is the individuals’ responsibility to report their work while receiving unemployment, not the County’s.

There is no change to his unemployment eligibility if he is permanent or seasonal.

After discussion it was decided to put this topic back on the agenda.

1:42pm Trent Harbaugh, Sheriff and Brenda Hoeger, Dispatcher joined the meeting.

1:43pm Lani, Shyla, Dee Dee and Jerrid left the meeting.

HULU AND NETFLIX FOR DISPATCH

Asking approval to allow access to these two sites for the overnight dispatchers. It’s not an issue of not completing or interfering with the work. Discussion on the effect of internet usage. It has been regulated and will continue to be by the Sheriff and Dispatcher.

Commission approves for a terminal in Dispatch and one in the Sheriff’s office to have access. There is no WiFi access in the departments for security purposes.

1:55pm Brenda and Julie left the meeting.

1:55pm Mary Grube, Planner Administrative Assistant, joined the meeting.

Commissioner Baldwin recognized Trent for recently speaking at the MPA Conference.

1:57pm Trent left the meeting.

PLANNER ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT UPDATES

Presented updates. Denbury picked up an application for workforce housing permits. Denbury is unable to use Keystone’s TransCanada man camp as it conflicts with TransCanada’s time frame. Discussion on permits, capacity and land.

Discussion on Upper Lake Permit.

2:07pm Tom Kachel, Landfill Manager joined the meeting.

FINAL ADOPTION OF GROWTH POLICY UPDATE

Commissioner Ranum made a motion to adopt Resolution 2018-04 to Adopt Growth Policy Update. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nays. The motion carried.

2:13pm Mary left the meeting.

AIRPORT ROAD DEBRIS

Land owner called on Friday. Several contractors are using the Airport Road and are losing debris.

2:15pm Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor, joined the meeting.

Loads are not covered or tarped. Discussed with the Sheriff’s Dept. and they are willing to add signage on the road stating fines will be assessed.

Jason will advise the contractors that are working for the County to be sure loads are covered.

2:21pm Jason left the meeting.

2:24pm Tom left the meeting.

2:30pm Mona Madler, SMART Director, joined the meeting.

SMART UPDATES

Commissioner Ranum asked about the flag pole that was originally ordered for the Veteran Memorial. Mona advised it was at the Road Dept. and parts were salvaged off of it for the current pole. SMART paid for the replacement pole as well as the original.

Replacement tiles at Veterans Memorial – The ability to get the broken granite tiles replaced yet this year is possible as long as it doesn’t get cold too soon, otherwise it will be next spring as there is concern about the weather turning colder and the potential to break the granite tiles. Temperature is a factor for the adhesive.

Mona has one name to add to the millennial sidewalk. Discussion followed.

SMART – helping with housing for individuals and gave other updates on Port Authority.

2:45pm Commissioner Ranum stepped out for a phone call.

Port Authority created a facade improvement grant program, (store front improvements) up to $10,000.00.

2:48pm Commissioner Ranum re-joined the meeting.

Four applications have been given out in the last two and half weeks. Discussion on criteria.

CTEP program is closed.

Commissioner Ranum asked Mona to check into getting a sign made that gives the history of the Millennial Walk.

Discussion on land next to SMART building.

3:08pm Jerrie Newell, Clerk of Court joined the meeting.

3:10pm Mona left the meeting.

CLERK OF COURT UPDATES

Case counts are up about 15% from last year. Provided updates on reports and interpreting them.

Discussion on drug court followed.

3:19pm Jerrie left the meeting.

3:20pm DuWayne Bohle, Special Projects, joined the meeting.

SPECIAL PROJECTS UPDATES

Advised there is a need for a fire break around the gun range. Cleaned up all the equipment and getting tractors serviced and ready to put away for winter.

Commission asked if DuWayne would be willing to work out at the Fairgrounds this winter when needed and to learn to operate the tractor for Fair Ground prep. work. DuWayne stated, yes.

3:24pm DuWayne left the meeting.

3:25pm Bobby Wiedmer, Road Supervisor stepped in and dropped off price quotes for the “Your Speed” signs.

3:30pm Darcy Wassman, County Attorney and Kevin Dukart, City of Baker Clerk/Treasurer joined the meeting.

ALL DEPARTMENT’S SPENDING, COUNTY CONTRIBUTION TO THE CITY, COMMISSION COMMUNICATION

Commissioner Ranum started by stating the County has given the City $750,000.00 and asked for an honest accounting of what it has been spent on.

It was stated that the monies the City received was $500,000.00 two years ago and $750,000.00 this summer. All monies the City received was for infrastructure improvements, sewer and water.

The City has $1.2 million to go towards the water system, the well is the priority. Discussion on ability to apply for infrastructure grants.

Commissioner Ranum expressed concern of one employee’s budget for sidewalks and would like County projects to have the Commission seek bids on work for Parks on County property. Discussion followed on Parks City and Parks County budgets. She also expressed that the Parks Dept. needs to take work directive.

The County Attorney advised Commission that Human Resource is working on a Parks Plan and Operations Manual.

Discussion then turned to the 4th Street waterline.

Commissioner Ranum would like Kevin to attend Commission Meetings with the Mayor.

The City is still working on Parks Budget and FEMA funds for City Park.

3:50pm Kevin left the meeting.

Commissioner Ranum then addressed the division of the Commission and conveyed that it needs to come to the commission as a whole not to just one commissioner.

Commissioner Ranum asked – how or who should discipline Board Members?

Boards should address issues at their level, otherwise the Board can bring it to the Commission to handle or discipline. Another option is to have Human Resource and the County Attorney investigate, not Board Members.

Discussion on better planning or the Boards having knowledge of activities.

Discussion followed on keeping someone on over the winter and whether it’s a necessity or if someone else can fill in.

4:05pm Darcy left the meeting.

4:08pm Warren Nelson joined the meeting.

N. ON TOBIN SCHOOL ROAD

Commission advised that the road is private.

4:10pm Warren left the meeting.

4:16pm Commission asked for Julie Straub, HRM, to join the meeting.

Commission updated Julie on the Calcutta issue and asked Julie to do some fact finding.

4:27pm

EVENING RECESS

Commissioner Ranum made the motion to recess for the evening. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 12, 2017

2:00pm CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Roy Rost, Member; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk; Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor; Trent Harbaugh and Nic Eisele, Sheriff Dept.; Lisa Mitchell, EMS Director; Bobby Wiedmer, Road Supervisor; Mary Grube, Planner Administrative Assistant; Rich Menger, Sanitarian; JoDee Pratt, City of Baker Mayor; Alan Lietz, Construction Project Manager, TransCanada; Jack Schunke, Road Project Manager and Bruce Foley, Design Engineer, Morrison Maierle Engineering

ABSENT: Deb Ranum, Member

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

TRANSCANADA UPDATES

Alan, started with a little background history for the last nine yrs. Stated, regarding the permitting for Nebraska, a definitive answer should be received by Thanksgiving 2017.

There will be no main line construction in 2018, it would happen in 2019 and 2020.

Will document access roads prior to Use and Haul Road Agreements.

Pre-staging, from the pipeline side, will be to fill yards with pipe and equipment. 2018 a staging year. Road improvements next summer, early fall 2018.

2017 will consist of compiling bid documents, working with Rawhide Geo Tech. Go to bid in Mid-Oct. with a pre-bid conference in Oct. 2017 – bonding required. Bid opening in Nov. 2017.

Award Bid, contingent on project moving forward in 2018. Complete construction by Sept. 2018.

All but one bridge has been replaced by Fallon County.

TransCanada – haul route agreement. TransCanada will hold the contract with contractors.

It was asked if they must follow prevailing wage. Alan stated they will follow if required, but do not believe it’s needed. TransCanada will have their attorney preempt so it is not perceived as though we are trying to avoid paying prevailing wage.

Each county will be a separate schedule.

Traffic plans will be required and will be shared with Road, Sheriff, Fire, and EMS.

Discussion followed on keeping road speeds down especially around homesteads. Discussion on using Mag Chloride (won’t stick to scoria) and topping scoria with gravel.

Road widths were discussed – Hidden Water Rd is it 24’? Sight distance – may need pullouts at top of two hills.

Discussion on the maps received for road right-of-ways, are they an accurate depiction? Specifically want to have knowledge of new roads or new accesses. County and state roads are mapped out. Additional roads – in later phase, right-of-way becomes a road in itself, but No, really not building any new roads.

Plan to use existing roads a landowner has; not looking at building new roads for them.

If temporary access roads are built, they would be taken out upon completion.

Discussion followed on protester issues.

Discussion on spreading the river crossings and will the man-camp split in two different directions.

Discussion on man-camps. Advised in six months will know more especially if we get through Nebraska.

2:44pm Nic left the meeting.

Everything is in place for man camp from the County/City standpoint.

2:53pm

Commissioner Rost made the motion to recess for the evening. Commissioner Baldwin stepped down from being Chairman and seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 0 Nay. 1 Absent. The motion carried.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 13, 2017

9:05am CONVENE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk; Penny Zimmerman, Regional Director US Senator Jon Tester; Chuck Lee, 911/DES; Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

RECEIVE UPDATES

Baker Lake Cleanup – Provided updates to Penny on Baker Lake Cleanup and advised that it’s happening in two phases. Need Congressional approval for amendment of additional funds, as they are tied up with the Hurricanes. Still waiting on Corp Permit and NWP.

The County will need an extension from the 18 months.

EPA Wetland Mitigation – The County has a plan that both parties accepted. To be worked on next summer/fall. (2018)

Misc. Needs

TransCanada was here yesterday. They are still waiting on Nebraska permits with a projection date of working in 2019-2020.

Denbury CO2 Line will happen in the same time line.

Discussion on booster stations and long-term impacts for jobs.

Discussion on Verizon data and roaming usage, not being able to use Mid-Rivers towers and a 3-month wait to acquire Mid-Rivers cell phones.

9:56am Julie Straub, HRM joined the meeting.

10:01am Chuck, Penny, and Jason left the meeting.

Julie advised the Commission to work as a team and information coming from them as a team.

10:08am Julie left the meeting.

10:10am Jason joined the meeting.

Discussion on Fair Grounds Grandstand, whether to overlay or tear off.

It was spec’d for tear off, Darrell Aaby told the Contractor that by code specs it could be overlaid and contractor is now planning to overlay. Commission stated it will be a tear off and new roof.

10:23am Jason left the meeting.

10:55am

Commissioner Rost made the motion to recess until Friday. Commissioner Ranum seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 15, 2017

10:10am CONVENE

FALLON COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS OFFICE

PRESENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman, Deb Ranum, Roy Rost, Members; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

Terry Sukut, JGA Architecture; Joe Epley and Rod Kilsdonk, Assembly of God Members; Dee Dee Geving, Jeff Greenlee, Fair Board Members; Shyla Goettemoeller and Lani DeBuhr, Fair Grounds Managers.

DEBRIEFING OF USE/NEEDS IN CONCESSION STAND

Terry started by asking for a functionality of the concession stands during the fair.

1. One of the fryers would not stay lit.

2. Manuals and chemicals on how to properly clean fryers are missing.

a. Terry – OEM’s were received two weeks ago and received the missing data yesterday.

3. Floors are really slippery when wet.

a. Terry – The floor was actually rejected. Now that’s been re-done it looks a lot better than before.

10:15am Commissioner Ranum left the meeting.

4. Drop Windows – Could not get them to lock.

10:17am Commissioner Ranum returned to the meeting.

5. Need an additional metal rack for food.

6. Rod – We put an ice machine in there. We thought we were getting those installed and had a bunch of hoses going to the drains.

7. Terry asked if there were any tripped breakers. Rod – Yes, on the center-island, it was overloaded, we did that ourselves.

Commissioner Baldwin asked about signage. The magnetic signs are holding fine, no fasteners were used.

8. Faucets are marked wrong.

a. Terry – they were actually plumbed wrong, noticed at walk through. They would have to tear into the wall to have it corrected.

9. Seam on storage room countertop looks like it may pop up.

Terry stated there were designed stainless steel drawers and someone designed wooden ones under the order shelf.

Alan Rustad made them and they worked very well. Commission is ok to leave them. Terry would like to transfer the same to the other side.

10. Ice Machine and Hoses to drain – The understanding was that ice would be procured from a local vendor; not having machines in the booths. They could have had them built in.

From a clean-up stand point, it’s a safety issue, but did not hear anything from the local Sanitarian.

Joe stated the machine was in the old stand and there was not a lot of traffic in that area.

Terry reviewed action items:

-Fryer

-OEM’s – are on the way

-locking door issues

-cooler portion of refrigeration

-need metal rack to fit a specific space.

Discussion followed on the hood and exhaust fan. After further discussion it was thought that perhaps the hood was never on.

-Hood training is needed.

J & B only did training on one side and was not very thorough.

-counter top in Storage Rm.

Terry advised that the breakers are only 20 Amp and we want lots of 20 amps and can add another circuit in the conduits.

10:46am Jeff left the meeting.

10:48am Jeff returned to the meeting.

Discussion on soda canisters and placement.

Storage of empty canisters was an issue.

Locking cabinet doors were an issue also, advised they can take them out & re-install later.

10:58am Commissioner Rost left the meeting.

11:00am Joe and Rod left the meeting.

Julie Stanhope, Lutheran Church and Commissioner Rost joined the meeting.

Terry started by asking how things went during the fair.

Terry advised the OEM’s will be fine-tuned, cleaned up and delivered soon.

Noticed tons of extension cords and electrical issues. Stated they cannot be using extension cords. There is plenty of room for additional circuits. The 20 amp circuits at max can hold two roasters and maybe only one dependent on age of the roasters.

1. Ice cream freezer/pie cooler, the cords covered the 2nd plug-in.

During construction, missed two cover outlets. Tables were moved and now heavy duty cords that were installed are in the way. If you are going to continue with the layout you used, we need to re-think how those cords are laid.

Terry advised mats cannot cover the cords.

Julie stated the heavy cords were not used at all.

2. Need three roasters on left side.

Need all items that were grouped together, still grouped together (hot dogs, chili, chips, and cheese.)

It may work better to move pie and ice cream coolers to the front.

Terry clarified that they want to get rid of the heavy cords, but still need power. Julie- yes. Terry advised it can come from overhead and drop conduit, it would just be aesthetics.

Terry, there was great length in discussion on layout and it never materialized as envisioned. Table arrangements worked against the initial design.

11:18am Commissioner Baldwin left the meeting.

11:20am Commissioner Baldwin returned to the meeting.

Terry, electrical seems to have been the biggest issue.

As far as adding drawers at cash register areas, ran out of time before the fair.

Discussion on the other side cash drawers.

Stainless steel tables; bun racks/storage.

Julie, we would like the shelving moved up in storage room, so work tables would fit. Terry did not see a problem with this as it was stated there was no additional need for more power on the back wall of the store room.

Advised Terry to speak with John Geving regarding shelving height and to be sure no additional power is needed.

The contractors bolted the ice machine down and could not get to the outlet that was behind it.

Terry advised this has been addressed with the contractor.

Dee Dee advised they had to use buckets for waste water from ice machines as the drains are in center of the floor to drain.

Discussion followed on how much ice melt there was and how often buckets had to be dumped.

It was asked if the wall could be opened up and put a trap in there.

Terry advised there are options there to look at. There is no heat in the building so there would need to be a drain on trap so it doesn’t freeze.

The tenants of the booth would be responsible to cap at end of fair. The building goes through a winterization process and draining the trap would happen at that time.

Discussion on the drain behind fryer as a trip hazard.

Jerrid stated that mats were put over it, so it was not a problem for us.

Discussion followed on the ice freezer that was brought in and storage of soda canisters.

Cash Drawer – They would like to have what other side did, but used a small locking safe and money boxes.

Serving windows were not lockable and each lock took a different key. Terry will address the key issue and doors with contractor.

-Need drawers for utensils under tables.

-The church will talk with Alan Rustad for wooden drawers.

Salad component in center isle worked great, capacity was sufficient.

Prep sink and cleanup sink area – Need shelves for cleaning items above each. Rack for cleaning items is not sufficient.

Hood exhaust fan worked well, no problems with smoke or anything.

Reviewed items of issue.

Were some of the signs fastened? Julie states she handed them magnetic strips.

Commission advised that nothing is to be screwed into the siding, but to use magnetic signs.

12:20pm

Noon Recess

Commissioner Ranum made the motion for a noon recess. Commissioner Rost seconded the motion. Commissioner Baldwin asked for any other discussion. 3 Ayes. 0 Nay. The motion carried.

1:00pm RECONVENE

PRESENT: Deb Ranum, Co-Chairman, Roy Rost, Member; Peggy Paylor, Recording Clerk

ABSENT: Steve Baldwin, Chairman

FALLON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

1:00pm Terry Sukut, JGA Architecture; Jason Rittal, County Development Advisor; and Alba Higgins, Shop Supervisor, joined the meeting.

Discussion on items from this morning’s meeting and concession stands needs. Discussion on roof leakage on Hail Repair – Damage Roof Projects.

1:11pm Terry left the meeting.

The Landfill scraper has been hauled to Billings and the radiator is bad. Spoke with the Engineer, believe there is nothing wrong with ROPS, and will have a certified welder work on it.

While it’s in the shop and if we are not getting rid of this scraper in the next few years, it should have the overhead done. It has 5,000 hours on it. Need to seriously consider getting rid of this machine. If the County is keeping this machine for the next 5 years it needs work, steering leak in the steering box and other issues. Machine came from HOLT out of Texas. Machine was never big enough to serve its purpose.

Landfill needs a replacement scraper, but may get by, it’s 15 years old. Jason asked about replacement value or trade value.

From a budget stand point, the funds are not there to replace the scraper, but we can put $50,000.00 towards repairs. The Shop Foreman will ask for a repair estimate and then prioritize what needs done or what can be fixed by our crew.

Commissioner Rost made the motion to allow up to $50,000.00 in expenditures on 613 Scraper repairs. Commissioner Ranum stepped down from Co-Chairman and seconded the motion. Commissioner Ranum asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 0 Nay. 1 Absent. The motion carried.

CLAIMS APPROVAL

The Commission reviewed and approved the Month End Claims in the amount of $536,156.04 and filed in the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

1:47pm Recording Secretary stepped out of Claims Review to talk to an individual regarding the bid spec sheet on the Landfill Fence Bid Sheets.

1:50pm Recording Secretary returned with Bid Sheet.

2:05pm Terry Sukut, JGA Architecture joined the meeting.

Metal Museum – The cost of membrane is $57,000.00 a credit of $42,000.00 would be a net add of $15,000.00.

Commissioner Rost made the motion for the additional expenditures of $15,000.00 on the metal museum roof. Commissioner Ranum stepped down from Co-Chairman and seconded the motion. Commissioner Ranum asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 0 Nay. 1 Absent. The motion carried.

2:30pm Commissioner Ranum called the County Attorney wanting to postpone board appointments.

Alyse Weber, Pat Ehret, Myra Wickstrom, Rachel Brockel, Jessica Dinardi, Dee Dee Geving, Jerrid Geving, Shyla Goettemoeller joined the meeting.

Jason and Terry left the meeting.

APPOINT FAIR BOARD MEMBERS

Based on information that Commissioner Ranum received.

Commissioner Ranum moves to table the motion until next week. Hearing no second, the motion dies.

Commissioner Rost made a motion to appoint Jeff Greenlee and Rachel Brockel to the Fair Board. Hearing no second, the motion dies.

2:34pm Alyse, Pat, Myra, Rachel, Jessica, Dee Dee, Jerrid, and Shyla left the meeting due to a stalemate.

2:41pm Shannon Hewson, Brosz Engineering, joined the meeting.

2:45pm

BID OPENING – LANDFILL FENCE

Commissioner Rost removed himself from any decision making of awarding bids.

Brosz Engineering opened bids and read aloud.

Rost Mackay Fencing – Total bid: $7,215.00

ABC Fencing – Total bid: $11,858.20

Commission will wait to award bids until there is a quorum.

Discussion continued on necessary permits and when to award bids for Phase 2 of Baker Lake Cleanup.

2:48pm Commissioner Ranum left the meeting.

2:53pm Commissioner Ranum returned to the meeting.

Army Corps. Permits should be issued next week.

2:54pm Commissioner Ranum left the meeting.

The Army Corps. does not foresee any issues.

Recommendation is to award the bid contingent on the permit and go for the bonds, should the permits fail, the county would be responsible to reimburse the cost of $58,500.00 for the bond.

3:00pm Commissioner Ranum returned to the meeting.

3:05pm Cliff and Jen Tudor joined the meeting.

Commissioner Rost made the motion to remove from the table the bid award of Phase 2 of Baker Lake Cleanup Project. Commissioner Ranum stepped down from Co-Chairman and seconded the motion. Commissioner Ranum asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 0 Nay. 1 Absent. The motion carried.

Commissioner Rost made a motion to award Schedule 1 in the amount of $2,516,400.00 and Schedule 2 in the amount of $6,083,095.00 of Phase 2 Baker Lake Cleanup Project to Western Municipal Construction Inc. contingent on receiving the Army Corp Permit. Commissioner Ranum stepped down from Co-Chairman and seconded the motion. Commissioner Ranum asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 0 Nay. 1 Absent. The motion carried.

Commissioner Rost made a motion to allow Shannon Hewson with Brosz Engineering to speak with Western Municipal Construction Inc. and advise them to move forward with getting their bonds, the County would cover the costs of acquiring the $58,500.00 bonds should the Army Corp. permit not come through. Commissioner Ranum stepped down from Co-Chairman and seconded the motion. Commissioner Ranum asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 0 Nay. 1 Absent. The motion carried.

3:15pm Jason and Shannon left the meeting.

Addressed a concern with a county entity.

3:40pm Jen and Cliff left the meeting.

3:50pm

ADJOURN

Commissioner Rost made the motion to adjourn. Commissioner Ranum stepped down from Co-Chairman and seconded the motion. Commissioner Ranum asked for any other discussion. 2 Ayes. 0 Nay. 1 Absent. The motion carried.

