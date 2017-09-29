Celia Yates
“The Prairie Singer”
Celia Yates, 89, of Ekalaka, passed away Aug. 29 at Billings Clinic in Billings.
Celia submitted many of her poems to the Fallon County Times under “The Prairie Singer”.
A friend of The Prairie Singer wrote this poem about her and read the poem at her grave. The Fallon County Times would like to share the poem with their readers.
“The Day the Prairie Singer Came Home”
Precious was the day
When God called the Prairie Singer home
New words, new prose, new poems
Came from the lips of this Prairie Rose
When she walked through heaven’s doors
She walked free in a brand-new way
No more aches and pains, or walking cane
She’s young again, like a new day
For so many years she wrote about Him
Writing sermons that carried a rhyme
Poems of life, love, and faith
Sprung forth from her pen all the time
God says it was precious to Him
More than what I can put in a poem
It was a beautiful day in heaven
When the Prairie Singer came home
By Mark Leverington