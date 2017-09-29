Celia Yates

“The Prairie Singer”

Celia Yates, 89, of Ekalaka, passed away Aug. 29 at Billings Clinic in Billings.

Celia submitted many of her poems to the Fallon County Times under “The Prairie Singer”.

A friend of The Prairie Singer wrote this poem about her and read the poem at her grave. The Fallon County Times would like to share the poem with their readers.

“The Day the Prairie Singer Came Home”

Precious was the day

When God called the Prairie Singer home

New words, new prose, new poems

Came from the lips of this Prairie Rose

When she walked through heaven’s doors

She walked free in a brand-new way

No more aches and pains, or walking cane

She’s young again, like a new day

For so many years she wrote about Him

Writing sermons that carried a rhyme

Poems of life, love, and faith

Sprung forth from her pen all the time

God says it was precious to Him

More than what I can put in a poem

It was a beautiful day in heaven

When the Prairie Singer came home

By Mark Leverington