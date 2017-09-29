Burn Ban

When Fallon County rescinds the Burn Ban, we would like to remind everybody that a written burn permit is needed.

Per MCA 76-13-121 Permit for burning required. During the wildfire season or an expansion of the wildfire season, a person may not ignite or set a fire including a slash-burning fire, landclearing fire, debris-burning fire, or except as provide in subsection (2) an open fire without and official written permit to ignite or set the fire from the recognized agency for that protection area.

(2) (a) if no restrictions are in place, a permit is not needed for recreational fires measuring less 48 inches in diameter that are surrounded by a nonflammable area or structure and for which a suitable source of extinguishing the fire is available.

(b) A recreational fire may not be ignited if special restrictions prohibiting recreational fires have been established by an authority having jurisdiction.

You can pick-up a written permit at the Clerk and Recorder Office, this permit is free of charge and good until December 31. 2018. The permit has the phone number that you need to call before you burn and has the rules that you need to follow when you burn.

If you have any questions feel free to call your district Fire Chief: Kalyn Bohle the Plevna District; Tom Bruha the Baker District; Randy Hoenke Fire Warden.