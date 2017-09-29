Ambulance Visits the Plevna Elementary

On Sept. 21, Bridgett Schwartz and Lisa Mitchell brought Baker’s new ambulance to the Plevna School to show elementary students around inside and see how everything works.

By Jessica Paul

On Sept. 21, Bridgett Schwartz and Lisa Mitchell brought Baker’s new ambulance to the Plevna School to show elementary students around inside and see how everything works. The women showed the students the machines inside the ambulance and explained how each one functioned. The EMT’s revealed their new stethoscopes, EKG machine, and then demonstrated how the stretcher operated to aid the EMT’s when lifting people into the ambulance. After they were done giving their presentation, they answered questions and handed out sunglasses.