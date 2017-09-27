“Ed” Edward Beaudry, 54, formerly of Baker, Mont. passed away on Sept. 16, 2017 after a two year battle with a debilitating injury.

Ed and his family made their home in Prince George, BC, Canada. Ed is survived by his wife, Cheryl; his sons, Connor and Carson and five stepdaughters; his mother, Shirley (Virgil) Larsen, of Billings, Mont.; siblings, Janice Beaudry (Tim Kennedy), of Miles City, Mont.; Donna (Jeff) Hoffman, of Plevna, Mont., Cathryn (Kate) Beaudry, Brian O’Connor and Patricia “Trish” (Alan) Barth, all of Baker, Mont.; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ed is preceded in death by his stepfather, Gerald “Butch’ O’Connor; father, Donald Beaudry; grandparents, Albert and Alice O’Connell and Clifford and Mary Beaudry; step grandparents, Jim and Magdalene O’Connor and Francis O’Connor.

A “Celebration of Ed’s Life” is currently being planned and will be announced at a later date.

Ed’s family would like to extend their sincerest “Thank You” to everyone for their kind thoughts, words and prayers.