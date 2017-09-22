Wyrick denies charge in Youth Court

Mikenna Wyrick, a youth under the age of 18 at the time the alleged offense was committed, denied one count felony criminal distribution of dangerous drugs and one count felony criminal mischief in District Youth Court August 22.

By Angel Wyrwas

Mikenna Wyrick, a youth under the age of 18 at the time the alleged offense was committed, denied one count felony criminal distribution of dangerous drugs and one count felony criminal mischief in District Youth Court August 22. According to court documents Wyrick was charged for one incident occurring in October 2016 and one incident occurring between November 1 and December 31, 2016.

Wyrick allegedly wrote in freshly poured concrete at Triangle Park in Fallon County. The cement had to be repaired at a cost of $1,714.

Records also state that Wyrick gave away ten pills from her Methylphenidate HCI prescription. She admitted taking the pills from her prescription and giving six to Alyssa Prather with the agreement Prather would give her six back once she refilled her prescription. Wyrick gave Prather the other four pills in exchange for gas money to deliver the pills to Baker.

Felony criminal distribution of dangerous drugs carries a punishment is imprisonment in the state prison for not more than life and may be fined not more than $50,000. Felony criminal mischief carries a punishment of imprisonment in county jail for a term not to exceed 10 years or a fine of not more than $50,000, or both.