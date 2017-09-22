By Angel Wyrwas

St. John’s Backyard Carnival offered great old fashioned fun as visitors moved from game to game. There were pig, boat and minnow races. Local artists were available to sell their beautiful crafts. A photographer captured images of guests in front of a fall background. Tents provided plenty of shade and protection from the windy gusts so guests could enjoy lunch. Competition was entertaining as people tried to outbid each other on the silent auction. Carnival organizer and St. John’s member Tammy O’Donnell said, “We had a successful day. We were working to raise money to repair the front steps and the parking area. Not knowing what to expect, I believe we exceeded our goal.”