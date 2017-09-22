Spartans win

The Baker Spartans hosted the Wolf Point Wolves on Sept 15, and soundly defeated them 40-0. This game resulted in the Spartans getting their first conference win of the season, improving their record 2-1.

By James Wiseman and Morgan Rising

The Baker Spartans hosted the Wolf Point Wolves on Sept 15, and soundly defeated them 40-0. This game resulted in the Spartans getting their first conference win of the season, improving their record 2-1.

In the first quarter, the Spartans rushed for 3 touchdowns, to give the Spartans a 20 point lead at halftime. Dalton Herbst, Riley O’Donnell, and Nash Sauers all rushed for touchdowns. Dalton Herbst ran the PAT for 2 points.

During the second quarter, Nash Sauers scored on a rushing touchdown to make the halftime score 26-0. The PAT failed.

Morgan Rising and Dillon Hickey both scored touchdowns in the third quarter. Morgan Rising ran in for PAT. There was no score in the fourth quarter.

Baker rushed 65 times for 343 yards. Dalton Herbst – 24/188 yards, Nash Sauers – 14/83 yards, and Dillon Hickey – 12/51 yards.

Casey Wyrwas led the Spartans with 6 tackles and 2 sacks, Dalton Herbst had 5 tackles. Andrew Craft, Cameron MacKay, and JC Ayers had fumble recoveries. Morgan Rising, Andrew Craft, and Konner Flint all had interceptions.

The Spartans will not play this week due to Poplar forfeiting their season. The next home game will be homecoming, when they take on the Huntley Project Red Devils on Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.